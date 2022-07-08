Kolkata: Former Indian cricket captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has turned 50 today. In a recent interaction with senior journalist Gautam Bhattacharya of Zee 24 Ghanta, Sourav admitted that the biggest birthday gift for him has been the affection of his fans. "I have had a long career and the fact that one person playing well can bring joy to so many people... this has been my biggest gift in 50 years, or at least the last 25 years of my cricketing career." He added, "I can feel that with every success of mine, others (fans/supporters) feel successful. I have seen it in their eyes, the way they interact. It's an absolute blessing."

Talent Vs Mental Toughness: Dada's take

It is often said that without mental toughness, it's difficult to survive at the highest level. However, Sourav says that skill is imperative. "Without talent, you can't play at this level; you must have the skill. Apart from that physical toughness is needed to survive for that long. Mental toughness is something that comes with experience, and success," said Dada, adding, "When I began my career, I knew nothing about mental toughness. I learnt from my seniors and imbibed it."

Cricket has taught me to rise to the occasion

Sourav said that success is a daily process. "Achievement, success...this is a daily process. You have to do it every day. Success, failure, success, failure...it is a cycle but what the sport has taught me is to rise to the occasion. It taught me not to think anything is impossible." Sourav said whatever task he is given - be it as a batsman, captain, CAB president, BCCI president, or even when it comes to choosing curtains for his home - he can't do it half-heartedly. "I am not a person who can look the other way when I am given a responsibility," the former Indian captain said.

The century that changed his life

Asked to pick his favourite century from among his many 100s, Sourav said the debut at Lord's will always remain special. "After my century, a journalist in London had said that I proved everyone wrong. But like I told him, I didn't bat to prove anybody wrong. It gave me the belief that I can get run at the highest level. I played after that for many years and even when I was dropped, this confidence kept me going - that if I am given a bat in hand, I can score runs."

Sourav also said that one century made him a different player overnight. "The batsman I was the day before I got the ton and very evening after I got the 100 - it was like chalk and cheese. That innings changed everything. Everyone has the ability but when you cross that first hurdle, it changes the situation." He compared it to switching on a light. "It's a very simple process but just one act of switching on the light will turn darkness into light. That's what the first success is like."

Is Sourav joining politics?

During the interview, many celebrities posed questions to Sourav, one being veteran Bengali film actress and filmmaker Aparna Sen. She asked a question that has been on many people's minds - will Sourav Ganguly join politics? Will he be seen campaigning for any party in 2024 (Lok Sabha elections) or in 2026 (Bengal Assembly elections)? Pat came the reply, "I don't understand politics. There is absolutely no chance of me joining politics."