CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunil Gavaskar slammed on social media for his 'distasteful comment' on Shimron Hetmyer's wife

Rajasthan Royals fielded their best side vs Chennai Super Kings in their last match of the group stage as their power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer returned after the birth of his child. Hetmyer could not much with the bat. He scored 6 off 7 balls and got out. However, he was still in news. All thanks to a 'distasteful comment' made by Sunil Gavaskar in the commentary box. 

Sunil Gavaskar slammed on social media for his &#039;distasteful comment&#039; on Shimron Hetmyer&#039;s wife
Source: Twitter

Gavaskar was in the commentary box when Hetmyer came to bat and said something which did not go down well with fans on social media. 

He said, "Hetmyer's wife delivered, will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?"

Many fans felt that it was an insult to Hetmyer and his wife. And that Gavaskar must think twice before cracking a joke as he seems to cross the line. What made it even worse is that, as per some fans, the commentators laughed after the joke. 

Not to forget, Gavaskar had been slammed earlier by none other than Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma after she found that he attacked her for her husband's failure with the bat. Gavaskar had defended himself by saying that he did not mean to insult Anushka. This is second such instance when Gavaskar has been criticised for his choice of words in the commentary box. 

Talking about the game, RR beat CSK by 5 wickets to cement their spot in the top 2 of the IPL 2022 playoffs. Batting first, CSK got off to a great start as Moeen Ali smashed 93 runs in quick time but other batter failed or struggled and they could eventually put up only 150 on the board. 

Desite a few hiccups, RR managed to cross the winning mark with 5 wickets in hand. R Ashwin, was an unlikely hero with the bat for RR, as he scored a quick unbeaten 40 batting at No 5 to take the team home. With the win, it is certain that RR will play Gujarat Titans in first Qualifier and even if they lose, they will have another go in second qialifier. 

