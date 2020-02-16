हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunrisers Hyderabad announce their full schedule for IPL 2020, to face Mumbai Indians in opener

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) besides making it to the playoffs five times, will square off with defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the 2020 edition of the T20 league at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on April 1.

The Hyderabad-based franchise took to their official Twitter handle to release their full schedule for the IPL 2020, which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. 

"ATTENTION #OrangeArmy. The moment you've all been waiting for. Mark your for #IPL2020!" Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote along with a picture of the schedule. 

SRH will play a total of 14 league games in the 13th edition of the tournament, with their last league match being an away game against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on May 15.

Unlike previous years, there will be no doubleheaders on Saturdays and only six doubleheaders are scheduled to take place this season which will be held only on Sundays.

In order to accommodate the extra matches, the league stage will now last six weeks instead of five.

Meanwhile, the fixture for the knockouts is yet to be announced. 

The franchise made a fourth-place finish in the league stage of the last season, SRH defeated Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator before slumping to defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier.

Here is the full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad players: 

Retained: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan

New Players: Virat Singh (Rs 1.9 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs 1.9 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs 2 crore), Sandeep Bavanaka (Rs 20 lakh), Fabian Allen (Rs 50 lakh), Abdul Samad (Rs 20 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (Rs 20 lakh).

 

 

 

 

 

