Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram Named As New T20I Skipper Of South African Team

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the squads for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, which includes three ODIs and five T20Is. The T20I team will be led by Aiden Markram, who takes over from Temba Bavuma, the former T20I captain. Markram has previous leadership experience, having captained South Africa at Under-19 level, as well as at provincial and franchise level. Bavuma, who recently stepped down from the role, will continue to be a part of the national team setup.

Several notable selections have been made, including Bjorn Fortuin and all-rounder Sisanda Magala from DP World Lions, who have been included in both the T20I and ODI squads. Additionally, four uncapped players have been named in the ODI squad, including Gerald Coetzee from the ITEC Knights, Tony de Zorzi from Six Gun Grill Western Province, and Dafabet Warriors batter Tristan Stubbs. Ryan Rickelton, who was the leading run-scorer in the One-Day Cup, has also been included in the ODI squad.

Several players have been rested for the first and second ODIs, including pace bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe expressed confidence in Markram's appointment and praised Bavuma for his two years of service as T20I captain. Head coach Rob Walter spoke about the high confidence in the team following their recent win against England and expressed excitement about the new additions to the squad. He also praised Markram's appointment as T20I captain, noting his familiarity with the team and leadership qualities.

The squads for the first two ODIs are identical, while the squad for the third ODI features some changes. The T20I squad includes a few changes as well, with Wayne Parnell from Six Gun Grill Western Province being named. Overall, the squads represent a mix of experienced players and talented newcomers, with a focus on building depth in South African cricket. The series against West Indies presents an opportunity for the team to continue their recent success and further develop their



Proteas 1st and 2nd ODI squad against West Indies

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), Gerald Coetzee (ITEC Knights), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Sisanda Magala (DP World Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Ryan Rickelton (DP World Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins),Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions).



Proteas 3rd ODI squad against West Indies

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), Gerald Coetzee (ITEC Knights), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Marco Jansen (Dafabet Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Sisanda Magala (DP World Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Ryan Rickelton (DP World Lions), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins),Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions).



Proteas T20I squad against West Indies

Aiden Markram (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Marco Jansen (Dafabet Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Sisanda Magala (DP World Lions), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Dafabet Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions), Rilee Rossouw (ITEC Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors).



JP Duminy has been appointed the full-time white-ball batting coach. The 38-year-old recently coached the Paarl Royals in the SA20 league and the Paarl Rocks provincial team this season. He also enjoyed a prosperous playing career for the Proteas, having garnered a combined 280 limited-overs caps, during which time he became the third leading run-scorer in T20Is for South Africa.