topStoriesenglish2580541
NewsCricket
JASPRIT BUMRAH

After Jasprit Bumah, Another Blow For Mumbai Indians As THIS Foreign Pacer Likely To Be Ruled Out Of IPL 2023

MI will now have to rely on Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, and Jason Behrendorff to lead the pace department in the absence of Bumrah and Richardson.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 03:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

After Jasprit Bumah, Another Blow For Mumbai Indians As THIS Foreign Pacer Likely To Be Ruled Out Of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) may have to face an uphill battle at the start of IPL 2023 season, as another one of their star pacers is likely to miss the tournament. Jhye Richardson, the Australian speedster, suffered a hamstring injury during his comeback match, where he could only bowl four overs in the 50-over fixture. According to reports, he is unlikely to recover in time for IPL 2023.

Also Read: Watch: MS Dhoni Bowls Off-Spin During CSK's Net Session Ahead Of IPL 2023, Video Goes Viral

Richardson's injury is another setback for MI, who are already struggling with the pace-bowling options due to Jasprit Bumrah's absence, as he is set to undergo back surgery. Richardson, who was bought by the five-time champions at his base price of INR 1.5 crore, may be sidelined for a significant period, making him an unlikely candidate to represent MI in IPL 2023.

The report by ESPNCricinfo revealed that Richardson hadn't played any game since January 4, when he strained his hamstring during the Big Bash League (BBL). Although he returned to competitive cricket recently, playing a 50-over game for his club Fremantle, the injury and recovery may sideline him for another extended period.

MI will now have to rely on Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, and Jason Behrendorff to lead the pace department in the absence of Bumrah and Richardson. MI may also look to add a couple of replacements to their squad before the start of the 16th edition of the league.

In the meantime, Nathan Ellis has replaced Richardson in Australia's ODI squad for the three-match series against India, starting on March 17. MI will be hoping that their star pacers recover soon and are back to their best before the tournament begins.

Live Tv

Jasprit BumrahJasprit Bumrah news updateJasprit Bumrah newsJasprit Bumrah updateJasprit Bumrah injuryJasprit Bumrah injury updateMumbai IndiansMumbai Indians news updateMumbai Indians newsMumbai Indians updateJhye RichardsonJhye Richardson news updateJhye Richardson newsJhye Richardson updateJofra ArcherJofra Archer news updateJofra Archer newsJofra Archer updateIPL 2023IPL 2023 news updateIPL 2023 newsIPL 2023 update

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory