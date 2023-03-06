After Jasprit Bumah, Another Blow For Mumbai Indians As THIS Foreign Pacer Likely To Be Ruled Out Of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) may have to face an uphill battle at the start of IPL 2023 season, as another one of their star pacers is likely to miss the tournament. Jhye Richardson, the Australian speedster, suffered a hamstring injury during his comeback match, where he could only bowl four overs in the 50-over fixture. According to reports, he is unlikely to recover in time for IPL 2023.

Richardson's injury is another setback for MI, who are already struggling with the pace-bowling options due to Jasprit Bumrah's absence, as he is set to undergo back surgery. Richardson, who was bought by the five-time champions at his base price of INR 1.5 crore, may be sidelined for a significant period, making him an unlikely candidate to represent MI in IPL 2023.

The report by ESPNCricinfo revealed that Richardson hadn't played any game since January 4, when he strained his hamstring during the Big Bash League (BBL). Although he returned to competitive cricket recently, playing a 50-over game for his club Fremantle, the injury and recovery may sideline him for another extended period.

MI will now have to rely on Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, and Jason Behrendorff to lead the pace department in the absence of Bumrah and Richardson. MI may also look to add a couple of replacements to their squad before the start of the 16th edition of the league.

In the meantime, Nathan Ellis has replaced Richardson in Australia's ODI squad for the three-match series against India, starting on March 17. MI will be hoping that their star pacers recover soon and are back to their best before the tournament begins.