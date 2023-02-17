Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Dates, Time, Venues, Squads List

Sunrisers Hyderabad had released Kane Williamson ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. The franchise had the biggest purse heading into the auction and they released 13 players, which was the most by any team during the retention window. South Africa all-rounder Aiden Markram is likely to lead the Hyderabad franchise given his tremendous performance as the skipper of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20. SRH have a statement to make in the upcoming IPL 2023 as they finished eigth last season after the league stage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2023 Schedule

Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST)

Match 2: April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 5: April 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 6: April 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 9: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 10: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

Match 11: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super GIants, Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST)

Match 12: May 15 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 13: May 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 14: May 21 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai (3:30 PM IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 squad:

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi.