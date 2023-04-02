Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch SRH vs RR Match No 4 In India Online And On TV Channel?

Rajasthan Royals (RR), who finished as runners-up last year, will be aiming for an even better season in IPL 2023. The Sanju Samson-led side take on 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an away game on Sunday afternoon (April 2) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. RR are a quality side that boasts champion players like Jos Buttler, Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin among others. On the other hand, SRH have rejigged their squad this year. On paper, they look a solid team. South Africa player Aiden Markram will captain the side this year. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading in tonight's contest as Markram is yet to join the squad. He is busy playing the ODIs vs Netherlands and is expected to be available for selection from their second match of the season.

Apart from Markram, eyes will be on England's emerging star Harry Brook, leggie Adil Rashid and Mayank Agarwal. The former Punjab Kings captain Mayank is coming into the new IPL season on back of good domestic season. He will be looking to make a name for himself and attract the attention of the BCCI selectors in this ODI World Cup year. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afghanistan's left-arm pacer, is another great addition to the SRH squad and it will be interesting to see how he fares this season.

RR, on the other hand, will be dependent on Trent Boult, Chahal and Ashwin to do the job with the ball. Like Mayank, Riyan Parag also had a great outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well as Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and selectors will be looking at his performances closely in IPL 2023.

Here’s all you need to know about catching the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match live:

When will IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will take place on April 2, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3.30 PM IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.