T20 World Cup 2007 Hero Joginder Sharma Meets MS Dhoni, Pics Go Viral

Former Indian all-rounder Joginder Sharma, who delivered the match-winning final over in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 final against Pakistan, reunited with the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Joginder, a medium pacer who represented India in four ODIs and T20Is each between 2004-07, posted a picture of him meeting Dhoni on social media. The 40-year-old joined Haryana Police as an active player in 2007 and has been serving as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Joginder announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket in 2023, having not played a professional cricket match since 2017.

Taking to Instagram, Joginder wrote, "It was nice to meet @mahi7781 after a very long time. The fun of meeting you after almost 12 years was different today."

The 2007 T20 WC final against arch-rivals Pakistan was the highlight of Joginder's brief international career. Having conceded just 13 runs in his first three overs and taken a huge wicket of Younis Khan, Dhoni, in the final of his first assignment as Indian skipper, handed over the ball to Joginder in the final over.

In the last over, Pakistan needed 13 runs with a wicket left and a dangerous Misbah Ul Haq still there at the crease. Even though Joginder conceded seven runs in his first two balls, including a massive six by Misbah, he got the last laugh as the Pakistani played a poor scoop shot on the third ball, which went straight into the hands of Sreesanth. With this, India was crowned the inaugural T20 WC champions, having won the game by five runs. Joginder ended his spell with 2/20 in 3.3 overs.

In four T20Is, Joginder took four wickets, while in four ODIs, he scored 35 runs in three innings and took a wicket. His best score was 29*. A bowling all-rounder, Joginder's talent shined the most in first-class cricket. In 77 first-class games, he scored 2,804 runs at an average of 24.81, with five centuries and 10 fifties. He also took 297 wickets with the best figures of 8/24.