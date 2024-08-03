IND vs SL: Was it meant to be a tie? One can say as India had everything under control as they were cruising towards victory in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma returned to action with a similar fashion of stylish and explosive cricket skills at R. Premadasa Stadium but something went wrong in the end for India. Men in Blue drew the first game against Sri Lanka but it felt like a defeat to many fans as India required just 1 run with 2 wickets in hand in the end. Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh got out to Charith Asalanka'a bowling on back to back deliveries which handed a draw to Sri Lanka who very much lost the contest on many occasions that evening on Friday.

Later on, during the post-match handshake procedure, Rohit Sharma gave a death stare to Arshdeep Singh who went for the big one when India needed a run to win with just a wicket in hand. (PICS - Kohli, Gautam Gambhir's Reaction Goes Viral As India Batters Choke In 1st ODI Vs Sri Lanka)



Speaking at the post-match press conference, Indian skipper Rohit was gracious in defeat. "The score was gettable but you have to bat well to get that. We batted well in patches but there was no consistent momentum. We started well but knew the game would start once spin comes on. We lost a few wickets and fell behind," Rohit said. "We came back through the stand between Axar and Rahul. Disappointed to not get that one run with 14 balls, but I won't read too much," the skipper added.

It is the second back-to-back game India have drawn against Sri Lanka, last one was a T20I where it had a Super Over later to decide the winner on this tour.

Rohit summed up the game with 'these things happened'. Sri Lanka captain who is not even a full-time bowler bowled 18 balls when India needed five to win and he finished with three wickets under his belt. A true fight from Sri Lanka was shown and it was a sweet/small revenge for them after a whitewash in the T20I series recently.