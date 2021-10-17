हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan creates history, becomes highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Shakib is the only player in cricket history to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets across all formats. The all-rounder made his T20I debut in 2006 and has since played for Bangladesh in all seven T20 World Cups so far.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday (October 17) became the leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is.

Shakib achieved the feat in Bangladesh's ongoing Group B encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Scotland here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

The all-rounder returned with figures of 2-17 against Scotland and hence he went past the record of Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga.

Shakib now has 108 wickets from 89 matches in the shortest format.

Malinga had taken 107 wickets from 84 matches while New Zealand's Tim Southee is at the third number in the list, after taking 99 wickets from 83 matches.

Interestingly, Shakib is the only player in cricket history to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets across all formats. The star all-rounder made his T20I debut in 2006 and has since played for Bangladesh in all seven T20 World Cups so far.

Earlier in the ongoing match against Scotland, Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl.

