T20 World Cup 2021: From top scorer to highest wicket taker, check all important stats and facts

A clinical unbeaten knock from Mitchell Marsh (77 not out off 50 balls) along with a crucial half-century from David Warner (53 off 38 balls) led Australia to their first Men's T20 World Cup trophy, defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Chasing 173, Australia reached the target with seven balls to spare.

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 comes to an end, let’s take a look at important stats and facts from the showpiece event.

Stats:

Batting:

Most runs: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (303 runs)

Highest score in an innings: England batsman Jos Buttler (101* runs)

Best batting average: England batsman Jos Buttler (89.66)

Most sixes: England batsman Jos Buttler (13)

Most fours: Australia opener David Warner (32)

Most fifties: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (4)

Most hundreds: England batsman Jos Buttler (1)

Bowling:

Most Wickets: Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (16 wickets)

Best bowling figure in an innings: Australia spinner Adam Zampa (5/19)

Best bowling economy: Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling (2.50)

Most dot balls: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee (85)

Fastest ball: Haris Rauf (Pakistan) and Enrich Nortje (South Africa) - 153 kmph

Teams:

Most wins: Australia (6)

Most losses: Bangladesh (6)

Highest innings score: India (210/2)

Facts:

T20 World Cup 2021 is the first world cup in any format in which Pakistan defeated India.

T20 World Cup 2021 witnessed a new titleholder as Australia won their maiden title.

It was the third straight ICC final New Zealand made across three formats, having taken out the inaugural World Test championship earlier this year and finished runners up in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, this is Australia's first silverware in a format that eluded them for a long time, thereby completing their cabinet of white-ball ICC trophies. Hazlewood was the standout bowler as New Zealand made 172/4 in their 20 overs, thanks to Kane Williamson's whirlwind 85 off 48 balls. Marsh and Warner put up a brilliant partnership of 92 runs after losing Aaron Finch early. After Warner fell, Marsh joined forces with Glenn Maxwell (28 not out off 18 balls) to take Australia home.

Warner began by taking back-to-back boundaries off Tim Southee in the second over. In the next over, Aaron Finch chipped Trent Boult over long-off for a boundary. But Boult had the last laugh as Finch top-edged a pull to a running deep square leg for a diving catch. Mitchell Marsh welcomed Adam Milne by whacking pace-on deliveries for a six and two fours. But the right-arm pacer conceded just three runs in the final over as Australia reached 43/1 in Power-play.

Post power-play, Mitchell Santner, and Ish Sodhi kept things tight but Marsh and Warner were quick to thwart the plans of stemming the run-flow. While Marsh slog-swept Santner for a six over deep square leg, Warner slammed Sodhi for two fours and a gigantic six straight down the ground. Marsh welcomed James Neesham in the 11th over with a six-over fine leg. It was followed by Warner reaching his half-century in 34 balls with a hoicked six over deep mid-wicket.

Boult provided a much-needed breakthrough in the 13th over, ending the 92-run stand by dislodging Warner's stumps. In the next over, Marsh brought up his half-century in 31 balls with a flat slog over long-on off Sodhi, bettering Kane Williamson's record for the fastest fifty in Men's T20 World Cup final. Two balls later, he went on to smash Sodhi for a pull-through mid-wicket.

Glenn Maxwell took a brace of boundaries against Milne and Southee in 15th and 16th overs as Australia inched closer to the target. Marsh struck two more boundaries before Maxwell finished off the chase with a reverse-sweep past the third man to send Australia into the celebratory mood.