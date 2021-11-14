हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan moving forward with more confidence, says coach Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan had not lost a game in the Group stage but faced a defeat at the hands of Australia in the semis. But Saqlain Mushtaq said the Pakistan team is moving forward with a lot of confidence.

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan moving forward with more confidence, says coach Saqlain Mushtaq
Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 semis after no losing a single match in the Super 12 stage. (Photo: ANI)

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq feels the team is moving forward with confidence despite the loss in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis produced a brilliant partnership to carry Australia to a stunning five-wicket victory over Pakistan on Thursday (November 11).

Pakistan had not lost a game in the Group stage but faced a defeat at the hands of Australia in the semis. But Mushtaq said the Pakistan team is moving forward with a lot of confidence.

“Proud of my Boys, Some exceptional cricket played. The boys performed fantastically well from day1. Pakistan cricket is moving forward with more unity & confidence. An overall great achievement in W/C. Team spirit high moving forward to the next tournament. Keep supporting us in your Prayers,” Mushtaq tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan T20 squad arrived in Dhaka on Saturday for the T20I series starting from November 19. The teams also face off in a two-Test series of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test starts at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on November 26 while the second Test commences at the SBNCS on December 4.

Pakistan squad for the two Tests, which will be played from November 26-30 and December 4-8 in Chittagong and Dhaka, respectively will be announced in due course.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Moha mmad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir.

(with ANI inputs)

