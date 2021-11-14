Hasan Ali apologises to fans after Pakistan lose T20 World Cup 2021 semis, check emotional post HERE

Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali was brutally trolled and billed as the ‘villain’ of his team’s five-wicket defeat to Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal on Thursday (November 11). Hasan had dropped Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in the 19th over off Shaheen Shah Afridi before the batter went on to smash three successive sixes to clinch the match.

In the aftermath of the loss, Hasan Ali was subjected to online abuse on social media. On Saturday (November 13), the pacer issued an apology to Pakistani fans after the national team’s exit from the 2021 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Taking to Twitter, Hasan Ali shared an emotional note and vowed to serve the Pakistan cricket team at the highest level. “I know you all are upset because my performance didn’t meet your expectations … but (you) are not more disappointed than me. Don’t change your expectations from me. I want to serve (the) Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make stronger,” Ali wrote on Twitter.

— Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) November 13, 2021

Ali’s latest tweet has come after several members of the cricket fraternity extended their support for the beleaguered pacer. He got full support from the country's cricket stalwarts like Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq. Pakistan’s former captains Akram, Waqar Younis, Rashid Latif, Misbah and Inzamam-ul-Haq backed Hasan and said it would be unfair to hold him responsible for Pakistan’s defeat.

“I don’t understand why one player should be singled out. Hasan has been an outstanding performer for us and won us matches. Anyone can drop catches or have an off-day?does that make him a bad player?” questioned Akram.

“What we don't want is that the whole country gets after poor Hasan Ali now. I have been through this, Waqar Younis has been through it. In other countries, it’s just a game for people. Next day, you say well tried, bad luck, better luck next time, and move on,” he said on ‘A Sports’ channel.

Inzamam also agreed and noted that in such high pressure games mistakes can happen. “The Australians also dropped catches. Hasan is very low on confidence and I think it is the responsibility of the team management to ensure he does not fall down completely,” he added.

Waqar echoed the sentiment. “No one does anything intentionally. As a former player myself I know I have been through such bad times...Had off days in bowling...Dropped catches. I remember how people criticised me after the 1996 World Cup quarter final but I think we need to understand it is a sport,” he recalled.

