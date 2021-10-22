हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shane Warne

T20 World Cup 2021: Shane Warne makes BIG statement on Team India and England

Legendary Australian spinner says Team India and England are the favourites to win the T20 World Cup. Also Warne backed David Warner and England captain Eoin Morgan despite their bad run of form. 

T20 World Cup 2021: Shane Warne makes BIG statement on Team India and England
Picture credit: Twitter

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne reckons that India and England are the favourites to win the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai while England will clash against West Indies in their opener on October 23.

Shane Warne also stated that the Australian team are being underestimated as they have a lot of match-winners in their squad. "I think Eng & India have to go in as fav's for the T/20 WC. NZ always perform well in ICC events too. But I have a feeling the Aussies are being underestimated as they have a lot of match-winners in their squad. Then you have Pakistan and the West Indies. Excited to see who will win," Shane Warne tweeted.

The legendary leg-spinner also backed the out of form Aussie opener David Warner and England captain Eoin Morgan to perform well in the tournament."Ps Whoever wants to write of @davidwarner31 & @Eoin16 re their lack of form. Remember class is permanent & form is temporary - don't be surprised if one of these players will be Player of the tournament #ICCT20WorldCup2021 ! Who will win followers ?" Warne tweeted.

Australia will open its T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

