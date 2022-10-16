Aaron Finch wins Pakistan hearts after presenting Babar Azam birthday cake, WATCH reactions

Australian captain Aaron Finch became viral on Pakistani internet space on Saturday (October 15). The reason was Babar Azam's 25th birthday. You must be wondering how? Babar turned 25th on Saturday and his big day co-incided with ICC all captains' press meet. He attended it with all other 15 captains and at the end of it, Aussie captain Finch asked captains to not leave the stage and came out from the back with a birthday cake. He wished Babar the best of birthdays and handed over the cake to him. ICC was live streaming the press conference and Pakistan fans clicked the screesnshots of the moment and recorded the video as well to make it viral on the internet.

Check out the Finch-Babar video below and also the Pakistani reactions to the same:

