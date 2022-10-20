Ahead of the all-important India vs Pakistan clash at T20 World Cup 2022, a Rohit Sharma picture is getting viral on internet. So what's new? Rohit Sharma often gets viral due to his popularity and we all know he makes a great internet content. But here's the twist: Here the fans think that this is Rohit Sharma in a Pakistan cricket team kit. The truth is something else. Pakistan cricket team's digital producer Ibrahim Badees clicked some pictures in the Pakistan kit at the Gabba and posted it on his Twitter account. The pictures went viral instantly and the reason was that he was looking exactly like Rohit.

Fans were surprised and shared their thoughts as well. One user said: "I legit thought it was rohit sharma in Pakistans kit." Another took at potshot at Indian captain: "Rohit Sharma decided to join PCT after great comeback of Shaheen Shah Afridi."

Check out the pictures here as well as reactions of the India fans:

I legit thought it was rohit sharma in Pakistans kit https://t.co/eBwEcPo6FY — Soha (@SoA241) October 19, 2022

Rohit Sharma decided to join PCT after great comeback of Shaheen Shah Afridi __https://t.co/sBIyWviDzh October 19, 2022

Team India are to play Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The fans are quite excited but their excitement may get a blow on Sunday as rain play spoilsport. As per reports, a whole day of rain has been predicted in the city of Melbourne which could lead to the game getting affected, wholly or partially. If there is no match, the teams will share one point each as ICC has kept no reserve days for the group stage clashes.

Not just the India match vs Pakistan but the Australia vs New Zealand opening game of the Super 12 stage wll also be affected due to the same reason. Hobart, Sydney and Melbourne are some cities who have been massively hit by a summer rains.