T20 World Cup 2022: IND vs PAK highly likely to be washed out as rain threat looms, see full weather report of Melbourne on October 23

The fans in India and Pakistan are excited for the coming Sunday (October 23) as the arch-rivals will take on each other in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic MCG. However, there is some bad news. The rain threat looms and the epic contest is highly like to get washed out. Australia are facing La Nina weather event this summer for the third time. That means it will rain more than expected in some regions. Brisbane and Melbourne areas are likely to see continuous showers starting from October 21 to the next week, says Accuweather app.

The Bureau of Meteorology in Australia has predicted 90 percent precipitation on October 23 in Melbourne, the same day India vs Pakistan contest is scheduled to take place. Melbourne will see light rain on October 21 but it will only get heavier into the next week. Not just the India vs Pakistan contest, even the Super 12 opening match between Australia and New Zealand may get abandoned even before a ball is bowled because Sydney too is predicted to receive heavy rain on October 22. The last two Group B games in Hobart also face rain threat. West Indies play Ireland in the morning while Scotland take on Zimbabwe in the evening.

The England vs Afghanistan match at Perth, however, may be uninterrupted as weather is expected to be cricket-friendly in that region.

melbourne finally has nice weather and now this… pic.twitter.com/VXBTfTwX6f — soph (@livdayas) October 20, 2022

It is to be noted that ICC has no kept any reserve day for washed out matches. The teams will share points if the matches are washed out.

The India vs Pakistan match was billed a one of the marquee games in this World Cup and the fans were eagerly waiting for this contest. However, the weather might just play the uninvited guest and play a spoilsport.