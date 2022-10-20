NewsCricket
IND VS PAK

T20 World Cup 2022: IND vs PAK highly likely to be washed out as rain threat looms, see full weather report of Melbourne on October 23

IND vs PAK weather report: It is Sunny in Melbourne on October 20 (Thursday) but rain arrives from October 21 and showers will continue till the next week

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

T20 World Cup 2022: IND vs PAK highly likely to be washed out as rain threat looms, see full weather report of Melbourne on October 23

The fans in India and Pakistan are excited for the coming Sunday (October 23) as the arch-rivals will take on each other in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic MCG. However, there is some bad news. The rain threat looms and the epic contest is highly like to get washed out. Australia are facing La Nina weather event this summer for the third time. That means it will rain more than expected in some regions. Brisbane and Melbourne areas are likely to see continuous showers starting from October 21 to the next week, says Accuweather app. 

The Bureau of Meteorology in Australia has predicted 90 percent precipitation on October 23 in Melbourne, the same day India vs Pakistan contest is scheduled to take place. Melbourne will see light rain on October 21 but it will only get heavier into the next week. Not just the India vs Pakistan contest, even the Super 12 opening match between Australia and New Zealand may get abandoned even before a ball is bowled because Sydney too is predicted to receive heavy rain on October 22. The last two Group B games in Hobart also face rain threat. West Indies play Ireland in the morning while Scotland take on Zimbabwe in the evening. 

The England vs Afghanistan match at Perth, however, may be uninterrupted as weather is expected to be cricket-friendly in that region. 

It is to be noted that ICC has no kept any reserve day for washed out matches. The teams will share points if the matches are washed out. 

The India vs Pakistan match was billed a one of the marquee games in this World Cup and the fans were eagerly waiting for this contest. However, the weather might just play the uninvited guest and play a spoilsport.

Live Tv

Ind vs PakIndia vs PakistanT20 World Cup 2022Melbourne weather this weekMelbourne weather todayMelbourne weather October 23Rain threat IND vs PAKIndia vs Pakistan under rain threat

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?