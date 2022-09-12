T20 World Cup 2022: Fans SLAM board after India's squad announced, check reactions HERE

NewsCricket
#BoycottBCCI trended on Twitter after the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the Men in Blue squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 taking place in Australia later this year on Monday (September 12).  Fans were not impressed with the board's decision of including players like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, who are struggling in shorter-format recently opining that Sanju Samson was a more deserving player. Along with Pant and Rahul, the netizens also questioned the decision of keeping Mohammad Shami in reserves as the right-arm pacer was in fine rhythm in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

A fit-again pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and death overs specialist Harshal Patel were predictably back in the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia starting October 16. India will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23. Bumrah, who was suffering from back injury and Harshal, who had a side strain, had done an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy and the BCCI medical team has deemed them fit for the marquee series.

The two players, who missed out on World Cup berth were pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was pipped by senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
However, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was back in the T20 scheme of things as he has been picked for the T20 series versus Australia and South Africa prior to the big event and is also among the four stand-bys who will travel Down Under. The other three reserve players are Shreyas Iyer, Bishnoi and seamer Deepak Chahar.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar. (With PTI inputs)

