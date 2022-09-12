NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2022

LIVE Team India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Squad 2022 Announced: Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are BACK, check FULL SQUAD here

Check all Live Updates about Team India's squad selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia right here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 05:33 PM IST

LIVE Blog

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) national selectors will meet virtually for a meeting on Monday (September 12) to pick the final squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as well as limited-overs series against Australia and South Africa. The selectors will have to take some tough calls after India’s dismal performance in the Asia Cup 2022, where they failed to make the final after losing back-to-back Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The selectors will be joined by skipper Rohit Sharma as well as coach Rahul Dravid. With pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel recovering from injuries, it will be interesting to see if the duo will be considered for selection for the T20 World Cup 2022, which begins next month.

The other topic of debate will be the position of Rishabh Pant, who failed to fire in the Asia Cup 2022 while Dinesh Karthik only got a couple of opportunities in UAE. It will also be interesting to find out who will be the spin bowling options for Team India considering the tournament will take place in Australia.

For the ODI series against South Africa, the selectors are expected to rest those players who are certainties for the T20 World Cup with Shikhar Dhawan in line to lead the side once again.

12 September 2022
17:28 PM

T20 World Cup 2022 India Squad reserves

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer and 2 more players named in reserves. (Check HERE)

16:36 PM

India’s squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Australia & South Africa T20Is announced

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Monday to pick India’s squads for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
 
Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.
 
India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
 
Note: Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

16:25 PM

Dinesh Karthik on T20 World Cup 2022

"These are small tick-boxes that we need to have at this point. But the ultimate goal is to do well in the T20 World Cup," Karthik told Ashwin on BCCI TV. read full story HERE

16:21 PM

ICC T20 World Cup Squad of India from Ashish Nehra

India squad for T20 World Cup 2022: ICC Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja have been picked in T20 squad for World Cup as two spinners apart from one other spin-bowling veteran. (Check HERE)

15:36 PM

Asia Cup 2022 Top Fails: 5 players who could be dropped from Team India

In this collection of photos, we will take you through the top five biggest fails from Team India in Asia Cup 2022. Check HERE

15:01 PM

ARSHDEEP SINGH to JASPRIT BUMRAH: Are they certainties for T20 World Cup 2022?

Jasprit Bumrah is back from injury while Arshdeep Singh had a modest Asia Cup 2022. Will both these bowlers feature in T20 World Cup 2022 squad? Will selectors opt to pick Mohammed Shami in place of young Arshdeep? Read all about it here.

14:43 PM

TOUGH calls on Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja futures

Indian selectors will need to take some tough calls on the future of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja after the T20 World Cup 2022. The latter is already out of the World Cup with injury while Kohli has been struggling to regain top form in the last few years. Kohli took a month-long break before the Asia Cup 2022 to recharge and refresh himself. Read all about future course of actions for Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja here.

14:18 PM

RISHABH PANT and THESE 4 cricketers to be DROPPED?

Rishabh Pant's poor performance during the Asia Cup 2022 has put his position in T20 World Cup 2022 in jeopdardy. Will Pant be dropped for the World Cup and Dinesh Karthik or Ishan Kishan earn the ticket to Australia. Read all about it here.

14:05 PM

Harbhajan Singh calls for UMRAN Malik to picked for T20 World Cup 2022!

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is calling for 'Mr 150' Umran Malik to be included in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Malik was impressive for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022, claiming 24 wickets from 17 matches. The Jammu & Kashmir pacer made his debut in the T20 series against Ireland. Will the young tearaway earn his ticket to T20 World Cup 2022?

13:34 PM

Will Mohammed Shami return to T20 squad?

With Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan failing to fire in the Asia Cup 2022, there have been calls for inclusion of experienced pacer Mohammed Shami's return for T20 World Cup 2022. Will Shami be picked, real all about other contenders here.

13:18 PM

Shikhar Dhawan to RETURN as CAPTAIN?

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to return as CAPTAIN for the three-match ODI series against South Africa next month. Selectors are set to rest players who will be turning out in T20 World Cup 2022 in the ODI series against SA. Read all about it here.

13:16 PM

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel to COMEBACK?

Pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have recovered from injuries and proven their fitness to BCCI. Will they make a COMEBACK to Team India squad for T20 World Cup 2022? Read all about it here.

13:15 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Team India selection for T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

