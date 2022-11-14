T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Sam Curran admits IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings helped him evolve

Following his side’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 win, England all-rounder Sam Curran admitted that his stints in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings helped him evolve and deliver on big occasions in international cricket.

Top performances from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13).

“I loved my time there. Learnt a lot from these guys. It is fantastic learning from guys who have played in these tournaments and big occasions. I am always trying to keep learning and improving. Who knows, hopefully, I will be back in IPL,” said Curran after the match.

Curran has represented Punjab Kings and most recently, Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, where he played under legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. Curran said that the pitch offered some great pace and bounce and his team were happy with the total they restricted Pakistan to.

“It was a good pitch, challenged both and batters. We are happy with the win,” he added.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by England, Pakistan was reduced to 137/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored most of their side’s runs. Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England in the finals. Spinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got some crucial wickets. Ben Stokes got one wicket.

Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England’s favour and they won their second title, their first since 2010. Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Shaheen, Wasim and Shadab picked one each.

Curran clinched the ‘Man of the Match’ for his match-winning spell in the finals. The all-rounder also won the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award and became the youngest to win it at age of 24. He finished the tournament with 13 wickets and the best bowling figures of 5/10.

