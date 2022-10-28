T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table: How can Aaron Finch's Australia qualify for semi-finals after AUS vs ENG is washed out? Check here

The T20 World Cup 2022 is reaching the halfway stage and the Group 1 is especially poised at the moment with no real clear favourites to qualify for the semi-finals, except maybe New Zealand. The Black Caps have played just 1 match so far against Australia which they won by a big margin. Their next match was washed out and now they play Sri Lanka in their third match at Perth on October 29. That result will be crucial as if Kiwis win, they will further strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Australia and England find themselves in a spot of bother after their T20 World Cup match on Friday was washed out. Australia, in particular, are in a spot of bother, with their NRR being worse than other teams. Their NRR (-1.555) is very the poorest in the group. England's NRR, despite the loss to Ireland and AUS one getting washed out, is in positive (0.239). That means they need to definitely win their next two clashes and win by big margins. What's good for them is that they play Ireland and Afghanistan, two teams who are weaker, at least on paper than England who play Sri Lanka and New Zealand respectively.

Also Read: 'Gadhe ko bhi BAAP banana padey...': Wasim Akram slams Babar Azam's Pakistan, questions Shoaib Malik's ouster

Qualification scenarios will become more clearer after the NZ vs SL clash tomorrow (October 29). If New Zealand win, with their better NRR, they will most certainly make the semis as they still have two games left vs Ireland and England after that. Only one spot will be left than from this group. If the lose, it will open gates for all teams.

The highly-anticipated contest between Australia and England has been abandoned due to rain __#T20WorldCup | #AUSvENG | https://t.co/3LkBUVwruf pic.twitter.com/BUPndtV0zU — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 28, 2022

It is expected that it could be a three-way contest between Australia, England and Sri Lanka for the second semi-finals spot. Ireland, surely, call punch above their weight on occasions. The rain has made the Group of Death even more spicier. Let's see who makes the cut.

As far as points tabke is concerned, New Zealand are at top with 3 points (NRR 4.450), followed by England with 3 points (NRR 0.239), Ireland with 3 points (NRR -1.170), Australia with 3 points (NRR -1.555), Sri Lanka with 2 points (NRR 0.450) and Afghanistan with 2 points (NRR -0.620). Four teams are stuck at 3 points with only NRR differentiating them.

Remaining matches left in Group 1 of Super 12 stage in T20 World Cup 2022:

Saturday 29 October: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, SCG, Sydney

Monday 31 October: Australia v Ireland, The Gabba, Brisbane

Tuesday 01 November: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, The Gabba, Brisbane

Tuesday 01 November: England v New Zealand, The Gabba, Brisbane

Friday 04 November: Ireland v New Zealand, Adelaide Oval

Friday 04 November: Australia v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval

Saturday 05 November: Sri Lanka v England, SCG, Sydney