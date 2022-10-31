T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Points Table: Team India road to semis gets TOUGH, matches vs Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are ‘must-win’ now

Rohit Sharma’s Team India slumped to a shock five-wicket loss at the hands of Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in a T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match in Perth on Sunday (October 30). The win on Sunday means that South Africa have leap-frogged over India into the top spot in Group 2 with five points. Only the top two team from the group will qualify for the semifinal stages.

India, despite the loss, are in second place with four points – level with Bangladesh, who are third after their thrilling win over Zimbabwe earlier on Sunday. A net run rate of +0.844 gives India the edge between those two sides, but Wednesday’s India v Bangladesh fixture now looks even more pivotal.

Zimbabwe’s stunning win over Pakistan had given them a chance, but their dramatic loss to Bangladesh means it will take something remarkable for them to finish in the top two from here. South Africa’s Net RR of +2.772, created by the crushing 104-run win over Bangladesh, means they are now clear favourites to qualify in the group.

Can Pakistan still make it?

Two defeats, both coming on the final ball of matches against India and Zimbabwe, have left Pakistan needing something special to make it to the semi-finals. And their hopes have taken another blow thanks to India’s defeat against South Africa – a result that complicates the qualification permutations for Babar Azam’s side.

If Pakistan beat South Africa on November 3 and Bangladesh on November 6, they will have amassed six points. But it is completely out of Pakistan’s own hands and looking increasingly unlikely that six points will be enough, although not mathematically impossible.

Sunday’s win for South Africa means that even if Pakistan beat the Proteas in their next match, it will not be enough to see them leapfrog Temba Bavuma’s side. Net run rate could yet be a factor, so a big margin of victory in at least one of the remaining games wouldn’t hurt.

India cannot afford a loss in either of their last two matches against Bangladesh (November 2) and Zimbabwe (November 6) now.

Key Upcoming Matches

India vs Bangladesh – November 2

This is the fixture that could turn Group 2 on its head. A win for Bangladesh would blow the group wide open, putting them two points clear of India with just one game to play and potentially opening a path for India’s semi-final spot to be snatched from them in the last round of matches. Should India win, then they will have more than a foot in the semi-finals, with Zimbabwe awaiting them in Sunday’s fifth and final group game.

Pakistan vs South Africa – November 3

Depending on the results in the matches before them, Pakistan’s meeting with South Africa in Sydney could be enormous for both sides. It's a huge clash between two of the better teams in the world even without the context of qualification being at stake.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

November 2: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

November 2: India vs Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

November 3: Pakistan vs South Africa, SCG, Sydney

November 6: South Africa vs Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

November 6: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

November 6: Zimbabwe vs India, MCG, Melbourne