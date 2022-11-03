T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: How can India and Pakistan qualify for the semifinal

Rain and shock results have made semi-final qualification race in Group 2 of Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2022 a thrilling proposition heading into the final couple of round of games. Team India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs (DLS method) to zoom to the top of the Group 2 Points table with 6 points from 4 matches ahead of South Africa who have 5 points.

However, none of the six teams in Group 2 are assured of a semi-final spot as yet. India, South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan can all finish in the top 2 in the group and reach the last four stage.

At this stage, Rohit Sharma’s Team India and South Africa are the favourites to reach the semi-finals but nothing can be guaranteed as yet. If India lose to Zimbabwe and other results in the group don’t go their way, then India may well miss out on the semis.

Check Super 12 Group 2 Points Table of T20 World Cup 2022 here...

South Africa can officially confirm their spot in the top two with a win over Pakistan on Thursday (November 3) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. But if the Proteas lose that match then the group will go down to the final round of games.

Have India qualified for the semis?

India will not technically qualify until the final round of matches on Sunday (November 6), with Rohit Sharma’s side playing the last game in the group against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

If South Africa beat Pakistan and then Pakistan beat Bangladesh, then nobody can replace India in the top two.

Can Babar Azam’s Pakistan still qualify?

The chances of a Babar Azam-led Pakistan moving into the semi-finals are fading fast, but they are still not mathematically out of the running. First, Pakistan must beat South Africa on Thursday. A loss in that match and Pakistan will be out of race for semis like Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

If Pakistan do win against the Proteas then they will need another victory in their fifth and final match against Bangladesh, preferably by a huge margin to give them a strong final NRR just in case that is a deciding factor.

In those circumstances, they could finish above India should there be a shock Zimbabwe win in the final group match. Pakistan could also finish above South Africa if either the Dutch do them a favour with an upset in that game, or if rain prevents a result and Pakistan have managed to overtake the Proteas on NRR.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

November 3: Pakistan vs South Africa, SCG, Sydney

November 6: South Africa vs Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

November 6: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

November 6: Zimbabwe vs India, MCG, Melbourne