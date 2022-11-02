Rohit Sharma's Team India claim top spot in Group 2, semi-finals qualification confirm? - Check Details

Rohit Sharma's Team India defeated Bangladesh in their fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Wednesday. The match went right down the wire as Men in Blue keep their calm to reclaim top spot in the points table of group 2 with a 5-run win over Bangladesh. Virat Kohli was named Man of the Match for his 64 runs knock. However, India is yet to confirm their semi-finals berth with one game to go against Zimbabwe on November 6, Sunday.

India are ranked number one in Group 2 while South Africa are placed second with five points in three matches. Bangladesh are ranked third followed by Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Netherlands. Pakistan can still make it to the top two with two wins in two games while South Africa can seal their semifinal berth with a win over Pakistan in the next game. That will make sure that India qualifies for the final four. However, if Pakistan win both their last games and India face defeat against Zimbabwe, then Pakistan can qualify given that they win with big margins.

Meanwhile in the match, after fifties from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli (64 not out) took India to a massive 184/6 in 20 overs, Bangladesh seemed to be cruising to the target with Das making a stunning 27-ball 60 as they reached 66 for no loss in the first seven overs. But rain changed the equation to 151 in 16 overs. The rain break worked well in India's favour as Rahul's brilliant run-out of Das post rain break triggered a Bangladesh meltdown as they could make only 79 runs in the remaining nine overs, losing six wickets. For India, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each while Mohammed Shami had a scalp to his name while fielders took the catches well to keep the side on track for a spot in the semi-finals.

Liton's onslaught began with a sliced four past backward point off Arshdeep first ball of the match. He would take two more fours off the left-arm pacer in the second over via drives down the ground and through cover. He then teared into Bhuvneshwar Kumar, pulling him for a six over deep mid-wicket before taking consecutive fours through off-side. Das brought out the shot of Bangladesh's innings when he scooped a six over his shoulder off Bhuvneshwar in the fifth over. Shami was the next Indian bowler to be taken to the cleaners, as Das heaved him over backward square leg for four. He brought up fifty in 21 balls with a top-edge on the pull going over deep square leg fence and followed up with an inside-out loft over extra cover for second four in the final over of power-play.

When rain forced teams off the field, Bangladesh were 66/0 in seven overs, well ahead of the DLS par score of 49. As play resumed after 50 minutes of rain, India found immediate success as Rahul's smooth direct hit from deep mid-wicket caught Das short of his crease at non-striker's end. Shanto hit a brace of boundaries, but holed out to long-on off Shami. Arshdeep made a double strike as Afif Hossain miscued a slog to mid-on running in from the deep and Shakib Al Hasan fell in similar fashion while trying to clear the short boundary. Wickets continued to tumble for Bangladesh as top-edge on Yasir Ali's pull off Hardik Pandya was sliced to point and Mosaddek Hossain chopped on to his stumps. Though Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed hit six boundaries in the last three overs, including two in the final over, India managed to hold their nerve for a tight win.

Brief Scores: India 184/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 64 not out, KL Rahul 50; Hasan Mahmud 3/47, Shakib Al Hasan 2/33) beat Bangladesh 145/6 in 16 overs (Litton Das 60, Nurul Hasan 25 not out; Hardik Pandya 2/28, Arshdeep Singh 2/38) by 5 runs (via DLS method)