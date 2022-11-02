Pakistan have a big game coming up against South Africa. They play the Proteas men on Thursday (November 2) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Their World Cup campaign is almost done and dusted but Pakistan will be looking at this match as a way to regain their confidence and form back. After horrendous losses against Pakistan and Zimbabwe, they will look and try to finish their campaign on a high. It is going to be the contest between the two top pace attacks in the world. South Africa and Pakistan have some big names including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Haris Rauf.

Needless to say, the batters will have a tough time and the ones who get a kick on from the word go will get to score more runs. All eyes will be on Babar Azam who has had his struggles in this tournament with a flurry of low scores. Not to forget, after his third failure vs Netherlands a few days ago, he was trolled by former Indian spinner Amit Mishra. He tweeted: "This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258." That was an indirect dig at Babar, who had passed the same message to Virat during his struggling days with the bat.

This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258. __ — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 30, 2022

Mishra's tweet was discussed at length in Pakistani channel Samaa TV between the anchor and the expert and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. The anchor asked him about his opinion on the tweet to which Afridi said, "The name you're taking, Amit Mishra, he has also played for India? Was he a spinner or a batsman."

The anchor reminded him that he has played for Deccan Chargers in IPL. Then Afridi said, "No issues. Let's move on."

Amit Mishra has been quite active on Twitter these days and gets viral instantly for his opinions. This tweet on Babar was no different.