T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli breaks THIS massive record of Sachin Tendulkar in Australia

Former India captain Virat Kohli posted his third half-century of the T20 World Cup 2022 in four innings to continue his sizzling run down under. Kohli was named the ‘Player of the Match’ as India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs (DLS method) in a thrilling contest at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2). Kohli remained unbeaten on a brilliant 64 off 44 balls as India posted 184 after batting first.

On course of his fine half-century, Kohli became the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup competition, surpassing former Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene. Kohli also sailed past Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer among Indians in Australia.

Kohli, who scored his maiden Test century in Adelaide, has 3,350 runs in 68 innings in Australia. Tendulkar now sits at the 2nd spot with 3,300 runs. Tendulkar scored 3,300 runs in Australia in 84 innings while Kohli has leapfrogged him at a quick pace. The star batsman averages 56.77 for his tally of 3,350 runs.

Kohli continued his sizzling touch in the tournament by hitting eight fours and a six in his 44-ball knock with a strike-rate of 145.45. During the knock, he also become the all-time leading run-scorer in history of Men’s T20 World Cups, overtaking Sri Lanka batting legend Mahela Jayawardene. Kohli also has the record for being the highest run-scorer in T20Is.

“As soon as I knew the WC (World Cup) was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.

In the past, Adelaide Oval has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli, scoring a whopping 843 runs in nine matches across all formats at the venue, including five centuries and two half-centuries while averaging 70.25. Wednesday’s sublime knock extended his fondness of playing at the venue.

“I absolutely love playing in this ground. Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home. That knock at MCG was meant to be, but when I come here, it’s like I’m meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting,” he added.

