T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Cricketers Accepted US $2500 For Appearances: PCB to Take Strong Action Against 'Indisciplined, Careless' Players

In the wake of Pakistan's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to implement sweeping changes and enforce stricter policies for players. The team's lackluster performance, coupled with off-field controversies, has prompted PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to initiate a comprehensive review of the team's conduct and management.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Meet South Africa Opener Quinton de Kock's Wife Sasha de Kock - In Pics



Controversial Appearances and Financial Disputes



A recent report in the 'Jang' newspaper revealed that some Pakistani players accepted appearance fees as low as USD 2,500 per person for a meet-and-greet function in Dallas during the World Cup. Additionally, an event titled 'A night with stars' was reportedly cancelled due to disagreements over payments between captain Babar Azam and other players.



These revelations have raised serious questions about the team's focus and priorities during a major tournament. The PCB is now scrutinizing these incidents as part of its postmortem of Pakistan's early exit from the World Cup.



Internal Divisions and Leadership Struggles



Adding to the team's woes are rumors of internal divisions, with speculation rife about a rift between captain Babar Azam and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi over leadership issues. This alleged discord has further complicated the already tense atmosphere within the squad.



PCB's Response and Planned Actions



A reliable source within the PCB has indicated that Chairman Naqvi is particularly displeased with the performance of senior officials, holding them responsible for the prevailing indiscipline in the team. As a result, significant changes are expected at the management level.

"You can expect the PCB to lose senior management level officials and also enforce some strict policies for the players in future," the source

revealed.



New Policies on the Horizon



Among the anticipated policy changes is a potential ban on players bringing their families to ICC events and other major tournaments. The presence of players' families, including parents and siblings, at the team hotel during the World Cup has reportedly irked the PCB chairman.

The board is also considering implementing a code of conduct for players to address issues of discipline and focus during major tournaments. These measures aim to create a more professional and results-oriented environment within the team.



Management Overhaul



The PCB chief has requested performance assessment reports from all senior management officials. This move comes in light of concerns about the progress of preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Pakistan early next year. The source added, "Some of these officials are not professionals but fans of the players and have given them lot of concessions which eventually led to the World Cup debacle."