The T20 World Cup 2024 is coming towards the business-end of the tournament where the world will soon have their world champions crowned after a series of matches in the Super 8. India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan and USA have already qualified with two spots remaining for Bangladesh, England, Scotland and the Netherlands.

Teams eliminated from Super 8 race

Group A: Pakistan, Ireland, Canada

Group B: Namibia, Oman

Group C: Uganda, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand

Group D: Sri Lanka, Nepal

The Super 8 matches are scheduled to take place from June 19 to June 24. Following these matches, the semifinals will be held on June 26 in San Fernando and on June 27 in Guyana. The tournament will conclude with the final on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (How Pakistan Got Knocked Out Of T20 World Cup 2024 Even Before Game Against Ireland?)

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 schedule

June 20, 2024: Afghanistan vs India – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local)

June 20, 2024: Australia vs D2 – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound – 06:00 AM IST (June 21) (8:30 PM local)

June 22, 2024: India vs D2 – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – 8:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local)

June 22, 2024: Afghanistan vs Australia – Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent – 6:00 AM IST (June 23) (08:30 PM local)

June 24, 2024: Australia vs India – Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia – 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local)

June 24, 2024: Afghanistan vs D2 – Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent – 6:00 AM IST (June 25) (08:30 PM local)

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal.

After sealing a spot in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup, the USA directly qualified for the 2026 edition of the tournament. The T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in India and Sri Lanka. Both teams will directly qualify for the tournament being the hosts of the marquee event. Seven other teams in the Super 8 will directly qualify for the tournament. The three highest-ranked teams in the ICC T20I rankings outside of these teams as of June 30, 2024, will qualify for the tournament.

According to the ICC, teams that finish in the Top 8 will receive direct qualification for the next edition of the tournament. The tournament will feature 20 teams, with 12 earning direct qualification, and eight teams will be decided through the ICC's regional qualifier pathway.

The USA confirmed their qualification after their final group stage game against Ireland in Florida on Friday got washed out due to rain. The USA's confirmation in the next round meant that Pakistan and Ireland were knocked out of the tournament.

The other teams will begin their journey to determine the participating nations in the 2026 edition, with the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Sub Regional Qualifier A set to commence in Rome on Sunday.

Two venues in the Italian capital will play host to 10 teams that are aiming to advance to the next round of qualification - the Europe Qualifier, which will be held next year.

A total of 24 matches will take place across seven days of competition across the Roma Cricket Ground and the Simar Cricket Ground. Italy will welcome Austria, France, Hungary, the Isle of Man, Israel, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania, and Turkey. Similarly, Sub Regional Qualifiers will be held across other ICC regions later in 2024, with their respective regional finals also being held in 2025.