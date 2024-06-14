How Pakistan Got Knocked Out Of T20 World Cup 2024 Even Before Game Against Ireland?

The cricketing world witnessed a dramatic turn of events as rain played a pivotal role in determining the fate of the teams vying for a spot in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. In a match marked by anticipation and anxiety, the USA's clash against Ireland ended in a washout, leading to the USA advancing and Pakistan being knocked out. The encounter at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium was highly anticipated, not just by the USA and Ireland fans but also by Pakistani supporters. Pakistan's chances of making it to the Super 8 depended entirely on the outcome of this match. However, Mother Nature had other plans, with persistent showers leading to an abandonment without a single ball bowled.



According to The Weather Channel, the forecast for Broward County indicated 'few showers' in the morning, escalating to thunderstorms as the day progressed. Despite the groundsmen's best efforts to prepare the field, the increasing precipitation made play impossible. The umpires had no choice but to call off the match, much to the disappointment of the fans.

Pakistan's Heartbreaking Exit



For Pakistan, the washout spelled disaster. With the USA gaining an automatic point from the abandoned match, they secured their place in the Super 8s with five points. Pakistan, on the other hand, remained at four points, their hopes of progressing dashed.



The team’s journey in the tournament has been a rollercoaster, filled with moments of brilliance and despair. Despite spirited performances in their previous games, the washout was a cruel end to their campaign. The Pakistani players and their fans will undoubtedly feel the sting of what could have been had the weather not intervened.



USA’s Triumphant Entry



The USA cricket team, relatively new to the high-pressure environment of World Cup cricket, has shown remarkable resilience throughout the

tournament. Their advancement to the Super 8s marks a significant milestone for cricket in the country, reflecting the growing talent and passion for the sport.



Key players like Steven Taylor and Ali Khan have been instrumental in the USA’s success, showcasing their skills and leading the team from the front. The team’s ability to handle pressure and deliver in crucial moments has earned them a deserved place among the world’s top T20 teams.