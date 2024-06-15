Advertisement
No 'Qudrat Ka Nizaam' This Time: Pakistan's Early Exit From World Cup 2024 Sparks Social Media Meme Fest

Pakistan's early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, following a rain-affected match, led to a social media meme fest. The USA advanced to the Super 8 stage along with India. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The United States cricket team made history on Friday by qualifying for the second round of the 2024 T20 World Cup in their first WC. Their last group game against Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida, was washed out due to rain, which also led to the elimination of former champions Pakistan. Without a toss, the game was abandoned due to a wet outfield, allowing the USA to advance to the Super Eight stage from Group A along with favorites India. This sparked a meme fest on social media, with many trolling Pakistan for their early exit.

Pakistan's Early Exit From WC 2024

The USA reached the last eight thanks to a surprising Super Over win against 2009 champions Pakistan. Pakistan's early exit is especially disappointing as they were runners-up in the tournament two years ago. The washout also secured the USA an automatic spot in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

This is Pakistan's earliest exit from a T20 World Cup, having played only three games, with a loss to India and a single win against Canada. They were knocked out in the group stage in 2014 and 2016 but had reached at least the semifinals in other tournaments.

Pakistan's Shocking Defeat Against USA

Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat to the USA in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The match went to a Super Over after both teams tied at the end of 40 overs. In the Super Over, the USA set a target of 19 runs for Pakistan, who could only manage 13 in response.

Pakistan Out Of World Cup 2024: Hilarious Memes

"As a cricketer, you want to play, not sit out due to weather. But there was nothing we could do," said USA vice-captain Aaron Jones, who was stand-in skipper for the injured Monank Patel.

