T20 World Cup: Warner does a Ronaldo, removes Coca-Cola bottle at press conference - Watch

Dubai: Just like Cristiano Ronaldo, Australian opener David Warner removed Coca-Cola bottles off the table during the post-match press conference after his team's resounding win against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Just before the start of the press conference after he guided Australia to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka here on Thursday, Warner grabbed the two soft drink bottles lying in front of him and said with a smile, "Can I remove these?" When he was told to put them back, he responded, "If it is good for Cristiano, it's good enough for me."

Watch video here:

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo did the same thing in a pre-match conference of Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary where he removed the two bottles of Coca-Cola displayed on the table during the event and urged people to drink water.

Ronaldo's act of removing the soft drink during the press conference reportedly cost the global beverage giant a whopping USD 4 billion. The footage of Warner removing the bottles attracted considerable social media attention but any financial fallout is not known yet.

A well-known fitness enthusiast, Ronaldo set aside two Coca-Cola glass bottles which lay in front of him during a press conference ahead of Portugal's opening Euro match against Hungary. The 36-year-old striker picked up a bottle of water saying "Agua!" in Portuguese, seemingly urging people to choose water over aerated drinks.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Warner, who has gone through a lean patch, was back in his elements on Thursday as his sizzling 42-ball 65, which had 10 fours, made it easy for Australia to chase down the target of 155 in only 17 overs.

The opener had posted scores of 0, 2, 0, 1 and 14 heading into this match across various T20 levels but revealed after the game he thought talk of him being out of form was premature.

(With Agency inputs)

