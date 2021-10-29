T20 World Cup: West Indies get their first Super 12 victory after defeating Bangladesh

Sharjah: West Indies defeated Bangladesh in a nail-biting finish when the game got to the very last but Andre Russell got the better of Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah as he needed to score a boundary on the last ball, Russell bowled with good pace and accuracy which guided West Indies to their first win of the T20 World Cup 2021.

The Super 12 fixture of Group1 which is also named the "group of death" in this edition of the T20 World Cup was full of twisting emotions as many catches were dropped and West Indies was not expected to score a total of 142runs but thanks to the back-to-back sixes from Jason Holder in the last over of Mustasfir Rahman.

| West Indies take 19 from the final over to set Bangladesh 143 to win in Sharjah.#T20WorldCup | #WIvBAN pic.twitter.com/f2PrGOLN7q — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) October 29, 2021

This win could reignite the West Indies team as they were waiting for their first victory after suffering two losses against England and South Africa this was the win former World Champions were looking for.

Nicholas Pooran regained his form against Bangladesh scoring 42 of just 22 balls and Jason Holder's two sixes in the last over helped the West Indies to put up a challenging score.

Bangladesh struggled to open clinically but were guided well to chase the target by the middle-order where Lifton Das's steady 44off 43balls helped them challenge the West Indies to the end but tight bowling performance, in the end, helped the West Indies Team to win the match.

West Indies face Sri Lanka next in hopes to qualify to the knockout stages.

