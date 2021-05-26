Team India skipper Virat Kohli dated THIS hot Bollywood actress before Anushka Sharma - see pics

Team India's captain Virat Kohli, who is now married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, once dated Brazilian model and actress Izabelle Leite. The batting maestro was in a romantic relationship with Izabelle and their love affair had grabbed a lot of limelight during 2013-2014.

According to a report filed by news agency IANS, Kohli dated Izabelle for two years (2012 to 2014) before the couple called it quits. Interestingly, the growing closeness of Virat and Izabelle grabbed a lot of media attention but their affair was finally revealed in 2013.

Talking about their relationship, Izabelle once said in an interview, "Yes, we were in a relationship for two years. This relationship ended with mutual consent."

Take a look at the pictures:

Photo of Virat Kohli's Girlfriend Izabelle Leite .(Brazilian Model) pic.twitter.com/3VvPNGCn3L — Sagar Khandelwal (@Khandelw13Sagar) June 3, 2013

virat kohli and izabelle leite.

guys u well kno about her <3 pic.twitter.com/5Afd46FoMZ — ƔiгAt υnmυkt høℓi¢s (@_CrazyFans) March 20, 2013

Izabelle, who is a popular name in the world of modelling, made her debut in Bollywood in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Talaash - The Answer Lies Within'. She has acted in several Hindi and Telugu releases over a period of the last decade and also appeared in a rather popular music video called ‘Lahore’ with Guru Randhawa.

Some of Izabelle’s films include Sixteen and Purani Jeans. Her last release so far was a Telugu romantic drama called ‘World Famous Lover’ co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, Kohli started dating Anushka Sharma after his breakup with Izabelle and eventually got married in December 2017. The couple were blessed with their first child in January 2021.

The Indian captain will soon be seen playing against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final to be held in England starting June 18. With little over three weeks left for the Test to start, Kohli would look to extend their dominance as the No. 1 team in Tests by winning the first-ever World Championship title. New Zealand on the other hand will play a couple of Test matches against England before going into the final.