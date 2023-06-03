Watch: Team India's Catching Practice Takes A Colourful Twist To Tackle Deviating Balls

The training sessions of the Indian cricket team have always been known for their innovative approaches, and they have recently introduced a new method using multi-coloured rubber balls for catching practice. This adaptation aims to prepare the players for unexpected variations in the ball's trajectory, which could prove costly during crucial moments of the game. During a fielding drill at the Arundel ground, Shubman Gill, one of the rising stars of the Indian team, was seen taking catches with a green-coloured ball. Alongside the green balls, there were also yellow-coloured ones, although these were not the typical lawn tennis balls commonly used for reflex catches by keepers and close-in fielders.

Energy levels high __



Upping the intensity with each session ahead of #WTC23 _#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/q6IAORAkIz — BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2023

According to a renowned fielding coach who has worked at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and national camps, these specially designed rubber balls, known as "reaction balls," are not commonly seen in local street cricket. They are exclusively used for fielding drills, primarily in countries like England and New Zealand where the presence of breeze and colder conditions can influence the game. The coach clarified that the choice of specific colours for the balls, such as green, does not hold any scientific or cricketing significance. However, there is a reason behind using these rubber balls for catching practice, particularly for slip fielders and keepers. In England, due to the underlying moisture and the lush green outfield beyond the 22-yard area, the ball tends to deviate more than usual, making it challenging to gather or catch.

England is known to be the primary country where deliveries beating the batsman's outside edge exhibit significant deviation, and this phenomenon is observed to a certain extent in New Zealand as well. The coach explained that the Duke ball used in England matches tends to wobble even more, adding to the difficulty of catching. Consequently, the rubber "reaction balls" are employed in training as they are lighter in weight, leading to increased wobbling, swinging, or deviation. The objective is to help players adjust to the changing trajectory and line of the ball. As for the various colours, they serve the purpose of preventing players from losing sight of the ball at the last moment. By using different colours, it becomes easier to judge the line of deviation until the final moment while attempting to catch the ball.

In summary, the Indian cricket team has incorporated the use of multi-coloured rubber balls during their catching practice sessions to acclimatize themselves to unexpected variations in the ball's trajectory. These balls, known as "reaction balls," are specifically designed for fielding drills and are used in countries like England and New Zealand where weather conditions can impact the game. The choice of colours helps players track the ball's line of deviation until the last moment, ensuring better catching skills. Ultimately, this innovative training approach aims to enhance the team's fielding prowess and prepare them for challenging conditions in international matches.