Team India

Team India's schedule after IPL 2022: Indian cricket team’s full fixtures for 2022

Marquee players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli are set to be rested in the SA series.   

Team India&#039;s schedule after IPL 2022: Indian cricket team’s full fixtures for 2022
Source/Twitter

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will kick start their preparation for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year with a five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. After the IPL 2022 final on May 29, the Indian cricket team will take on the Proteas in the first T20I in Delhi. The players will be given a few days' rest as well. Marquee players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli are set to be rested in the SA series. 

After the South Africa series, India will tour England for the Test and limited-overs series against the English side. Before the England series, Men in Blue will play two T20I's against Ireland. 

In the month of August, Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place. The five-nation tournament will be played in the T20 format in order to help sides gear up for the T20 WC. After the T20 WC in October-November, India will host Bangladesh in the month of December. 

Overall, the year 2022 will be full of T20 cricket as fans will get to see Team India take on South Africa, Ireland and England in the shortest format of the game followed by a T20 Asia Cup and then the T20 World cup. 

Here is Team India India's full schedule for 2022

June - India vs South Africa - 5 T20Is

June - Ireland vs India - 2 T20Is

August-September - Asia Cup T20

July - England vs India - 1 Test, 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs

October - T20 World Cup

December - India vs Bangladesh - ODIs

