‘Test Match Was Decided By Bumrah’s Spell’: Ravi Shastri Lauds India’s Stand In Skipper During Perth Test

According to former India coach Ravi Shastri, Jasprit Bumrah was the one who started attacking in the Perth Test, and his breathtaking spells tormented Australian batters in the opening game of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah also got the Player of the Match after his brilliant bowling in both innings, helping India take a 1-0 lead in the series with a facile 295-run win at the Optus Stadium.

The Indian team struggled in the first innings, getting all-rout for just 150 runs. In reply, Bumrah’s five-wicket haul helped the visitors take a lead of 46 runs. In the second innings, India’s stand-in skipper came all guns blazing and scalped three wickets.

“The Test match was decided by Bumrah’s spell with the new ball in both innings. He enjoys the responsibility and is a very competitive and ambitious cricketer. He wants it and believes that he can do it,” Shastri told the broadcasters.

“Whenever a partnership was developing, he brought himself into the attack. He picked up two wickets late on Day 3, and it started the downfall of Australian batting. Even today, he dismissed Travis Head when that partnership was building. That shows how much he wants it,” Akram said.

Bumrah ended the game with a total of eight wickets, helping India become the first-ever team to outplay Australia at the Perth Stadium. The Indian team will look to continue their winning momentum when they face off against Australia in the pink-ball Test, starting December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.