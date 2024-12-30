Rohit Sharma’s ongoing struggles with the bat in Test cricket have led to growing concerns about his future in the format. On December 30, 2024, during the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Rohit’s poor form continued. The Indian skipper was dismissed for just 9 runs in the second innings, marking another disappointing performance in a year full of struggles. Despite facing only a few overs, Rohit edged a ball to Mitchell Marsh at gully, leaving fans and experts questioning his place in the team.

Rohit Sharma in Last 15 Innings

6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 10, 3, 9



Runs : 164

Average : 10.93#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iAPN9Crzmm December 30, 2024

Thank you Rohit Sharma for your services as Test Skipper and batter._#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/wpRFadpLgi — ____ _______ ______ (@ImLB17) December 30, 2024

__ From 91-6 To 200-9 : Superb Turn Around For Australia __



I Am Not Someone Who Changes His Words In Every Session.



Without Jasprit Bumrah This Team Is Nothing.



Rohit Sharma Is India's Worst Test Captain.



Thank You pic.twitter.com/mzAtxYgPX9 — Vaibhav Bhola __ (@VibhuBhola) December 29, 2024

Thank you for your services Rohit Gurunath Sharma...

It was good while it lasted...

Expected you to answer your detractors with the bat but you dragged it downhill on your own ___



Pls pull off a Dhoni, take some time off and prepare for the Champions Trophy.... pic.twitter.com/SI2soauX0R — Devilishly Human (Retired) (@120AtNagpur) December 30, 2024

Thank you Rohit Sharma

for ur services for India

Happy retirement legend __#AUSvIND #RohitSharma_ pic.twitter.com/k5RseYfll9 — Dhiyanesh _ (@Gill_forever_) December 30, 2024

This dismissal came on the back of a year where Rohit managed only 619 runs in 26 innings, averaging a modest 24.76. His recent statistics tell a bleak story: in his last 15 innings, he’s managed just 164 runs at a staggering average of 10.93. Such performances have led fans to express frustration, some even taking to social media with “Happy Retirement” memes, suggesting that it might be time for the 38-year-old to step away from the longest format.

The Growing Speculation

The criticism has not been limited to social media. Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle also weighed in, questioning Rohit Sharma's spot in the team. Bhogle posted on X, “It is always difficult to take a call on a senior player. But can it get more difficult than when the player is the captain? Big call for the selectors in the next couple of days.” This sentiment has resonated widely, especially after Sharma’s repeated failures.

In a sport that thrives on stats and performance, it’s hard to ignore the sharp decline in Rohit’s batting form. Fans, some of whom have grown increasingly disillusioned with his contributions, have begun to compare his struggles to those of other veterans like MS Dhoni, who retired from Test cricket after a poor performance during the Boxing Day Test in December 2014. The mention of Dhoni’s retirement only fuels the growing narrative that Rohit might follow suit.

The Struggles at MCG: A Defining Moment

Rohit's dismissal was just one piece of the puzzle. His departure was followed swiftly by KL Rahul's duck and then Virat Kohli’s wicket at the stroke of lunch, leaving India in a precarious position at 33/3 in their chase of 340 runs. This collapse highlighted the frailty of the Indian batting lineup and intensified the scrutiny surrounding Rohit. Fans, already frustrated with his lack of impact, expressed their discontent by sharing images of a retirement announcement alongside his picture, a stark reminder of the expectations he has failed to meet.

The social media reaction was swift and unrelenting. “Rohit Sharma is finished, it's time to move on,” one fan wrote. Another shared a meme that read, “Rohit Sharma: Thank you for your service. Retirement time.” This digital outcry has put more pressure on the selectors, especially with the Sydney Test looming just days away.

Rohit Sharma’s Legacy: A Bittersweet Farewell?

It’s important to remember that Rohit Sharma has had a stellar career in Indian cricket. His journey from being a white-ball specialist to a reliable Test opener is nothing short of remarkable. His debut century as an opener in 2019 against South Africa, and his resilience in overseas conditions, are testament to his skill and adaptability. However, as age and declining form catch up with him, the question arises: has his time in Test cricket come to an end?

Rohit’s future, much like the future of the Indian Test team, is now under serious scrutiny. Speculation surrounding his retirement has added an extra layer of pressure on the selectors. Ajit Agarkar, the Chairman of Selectors, has been closely monitoring the team’s performance in Melbourne, and it’s widely expected that discussions with Rohit Sharma will play a crucial role in deciding his future.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Transition

The pressure is mounting, and the upcoming Test in Sydney could be a defining moment for both Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team. If India fails to secure a win in the series, it may mark the end of an era for Rohit Sharma in the longest format. As the team transitions from its senior players to a youthful core, the selectors will need to decide if Rohit’s leadership and batting can still contribute to India’s ambitions.

While fans continue to debate his place in the team, there’s no denying that Rohit Sharma’s legacy will remain a significant chapter in Indian cricket. Whether he decides to retire or make a dramatic return to form, the coming days will be crucial for the future of Indian Test cricket.