BABAR AZAM

'This too shall pass, stay strong', Babar Azam TROLLED with his own old tweet for Virat Kohli

Netizens couldn't keep calm after the Babar Azam got out during Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash on Friday

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam got brutally trolled on social media after getting dismissed for 30 off 29 balls trying to attack Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga when Pakistan were put to bat first on Friday (September 9). Babar's Asia Cup 2022 campaign has not been as clinical as he or anyone would have expected. Babar has scored 10 (9), 9 (8), 14 (10), 0 (1) and 30 (29) for Pakistan so far. Netizens couldn't keep calm after the batter got out during Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash on Friday.

Pakistan were defeated by the Sri Lanka by 5 wickets as the Lankan Lions chased the target of 122 runs with comfort.

Checkout the reactions here...

Babar Azam was mainly trolled with one meme which said "this too shall pass, stay strong", the same line he used for former India skipper Virat Kohli, when the prolific batter was struggling to get runs. Kohli on the other hand has found his mojo back as he had a stellar Asia Cup 2022 if we talk about individual brilliance. He scored his long-awaited 71st international ton on Thursday (September 8) in a clash against Afghanistan and remained unbeaten on 122 runs.

