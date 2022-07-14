IND vs West Indies Squad: The India squad for the T20s vs West Indies was announced on Thursday (July 14) and there were two big names missing in form of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. These two cricketers have been rested for the series. Virat has been struggling for runs in international cricket. He has made just 13 runs in 2 T20 matches. He is healing a groin injury at the moment as well. Earlier reports stated that Kohli had wanted rest fromtheT20s in West Indies. Bumrah has also been rested looking at his work load. He is among the key components in the T20 World Cup squad and selectors want to rest him properly so that he is ready to go fresh and hungry at the mega event.

One of the other big names missing in the T20 World Cup squad is Sanju Samson. Not to forget, Sanju was a part of India squad for Ireland series and smashed a 42-ball 77 in the 2nd T20 as well. He did not get a game in the first T20 vs England and then returned home as he was not a part of the 2nd and 3rd T20s vs England.

Fans exploded on Twitter after looking at the squad and with Samson's name missing, blaming the BCCI selectors for playing politics.

Check out the reactions below.

What wrong did this guy do to be not even in the squad?



_Is it because he is from Kerala ?



_Is it because of lack of fancy hairstyle, piercings or tattoos ?



_Is it because he cares about team's need other than his stats?



Pity on @BCCI politics __#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/OgSOqKhDIw — AJ _ (@AJ_Star_21) July 14, 2022

Indian team Mai #SanjuSamson kyu nahi he West Indies Mai Jane k liye _ — Asif Shaikh (@mcyarfa) July 14, 2022

#INDvsWI



Rohit(C), Kishan, KL , SKY, Hooda, S Iyer, DK, Pant, Pandya, Jadeja, Axar, Ashwin, Bishnoi, Kuldeep, B Kumar, Avesh, Harshal, Arshdeep.



Too harsh call to drop sanju inspite of scoring runs with limited opportunities he got.#dropped#rested #SanjuSamson#BCCI July 14, 2022

Not just Samson, Rahul Tripathi also does not feature in the squad. He was part of the squad in Ireland and England but did not get a game. And then suddenly he has been dropped.

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, at the same time, make return to the squad. However, their participation is still subject to their fitness. India begin their five-match T20 series vs West Indies in Trinidad on July 29. The next two games will be played in St Kitts on August 1 and 2 respectively before the action moved to Florida where the fourth and fifth T20s will take place on August 7 and 8 respectively.