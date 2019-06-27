close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Twitter roasts third umpire Michael Andrew Gough for controversial Rohit Sharma's decision

On-field umpire Richard Illingworth had turned down West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach’s appeal for a caught behind after Rohit Sharma was beaten by a good length delivery.

Twitter roasts third umpire Michael Andrew Gough for controversial Rohit Sharma&#039;s decision
Image Courtesy: Reuters

A controversy erupted in Cricket World Cup 2019 match between India and West Indies game at Old Trafford, Manchester, Thursday, when Indian opener Rohit Sharma was adjudged caught behind by third umpire Michael Andrew Gough

On-field umpire Richard Illingworth had turned down West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach’s appeal for a caught behind after Rohit was beaten by a good length delivery and the ball landed in wicketkeeper Shai Hope's glove after passing through the gap between bat and pad.

After Illingworth's declared Rohit not out, West Indies captain Jason Holder went for the review. The review showed that there was a fine spike on Ultra Edge as the ball as passed through. The third umpire decided that Rohit was out and asked Illingworth to change his decision. Rohit and his opening partner KL Rahul were left stunned by the decision and Rohit openly expressed his disappointment over the decision while heading back to the dressing room.

Millions of cricket fans across the world weren't convinced with the third umpire's decision either and they took to Twitter to express their anger against third umpire Gough for the controversial decision.

Rohit has scored two centuries in Cricket World Cup 2019 till now. In India's first match of the tournament against South Africa, Rohit scored 122 runs to help his team beat the Proteas by 6 wickets. Rohit was awarded the Man of the Match award for his superlative efforts with the bat. He then scored 57 runs against Australia and a magnificent 140 in the match against Pakistan. However, he had a disappointing outing against minnows Afghanistan where he managed just one run. Rohit was the Man of the Match in the Pakistan match too which India won by 89 runs (DLS).

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019Rohit SharmaIndiaWest Indies
Next
Story

Virat Kohli 37 runs away from breaking record of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara

Must Watch

PT5M43S

Amit Shah visits martyr's home, offers job to wife