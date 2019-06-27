Twitter roasts third umpire Michael Andrew Gough for controversial Rohit Sharma's decision

A controversy erupted in Cricket World Cup 2019 match between India and West Indies game at Old Trafford, Manchester, Thursday, when Indian opener Rohit Sharma was adjudged caught behind by third umpire Michael Andrew Gough

On-field umpire Richard Illingworth had turned down West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach’s appeal for a caught behind after Rohit was beaten by a good length delivery and the ball landed in wicketkeeper Shai Hope's glove after passing through the gap between bat and pad.

After Illingworth's declared Rohit not out, West Indies captain Jason Holder went for the review. The review showed that there was a fine spike on Ultra Edge as the ball as passed through. The third umpire decided that Rohit was out and asked Illingworth to change his decision. Rohit and his opening partner KL Rahul were left stunned by the decision and Rohit openly expressed his disappointment over the decision while heading back to the dressing room.

Millions of cricket fans across the world weren't convinced with the third umpire's decision either and they took to Twitter to express their anger against third umpire Gough for the controversial decision.

Just curious, how is that conclusive evidence that the ball hit bat first and not the pad? There's enough doubt there, no? Shouldn't the umpire be sticking with the on-field decision?#INDvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Uu3YKS3a4Z — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) 27 June 2019

hope mrs sharma isn't reprimanded for visible dissent against that umpiring decision #INDvsWI #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) 27 June 2019

Third umpire sure was in a hurry for that Rohit call. No confirmation of whether that was bat or pad. #INDvWI #CWC19 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) 27 June 2019

For once I'm not convinced by that third umpire decision. Rohit Sharma wasn't either. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) 27 June 2019

Rohit has scored two centuries in Cricket World Cup 2019 till now. In India's first match of the tournament against South Africa, Rohit scored 122 runs to help his team beat the Proteas by 6 wickets. Rohit was awarded the Man of the Match award for his superlative efforts with the bat. He then scored 57 runs against Australia and a magnificent 140 in the match against Pakistan. However, he had a disappointing outing against minnows Afghanistan where he managed just one run. Rohit was the Man of the Match in the Pakistan match too which India won by 89 runs (DLS).