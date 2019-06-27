West Indies vs India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Jason Holder-led West Indies take on India in the 34th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# The West Indies players are ready for the clash with Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set to kick start the innings as well!

# Players from both the sides are set for the national anthem ceremony!

# Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat!

India will look to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they take on West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. The Men in Blue are now the only side to be unbeaten in the tournament following New Zealand's defeat against Pakistan on Wednesday.

The West Indies are out of contention for a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India, on the other hand, need to register at least two wins in their remaining four games to book a place in the semi-finals.

Playing X1:

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.