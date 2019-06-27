close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

West Indies vs India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

West Indies lock horns with India in the 34th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. West Indies were defeated by five runs in their previous clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand.

West Indies vs India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Jason Holder-led West Indies take on India in the 34th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. 

Here are the live updates from the match:

# The West Indies players are ready for the clash with Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set to kick start the innings as well!

# Players from both the sides are set for the national anthem ceremony!  

# Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat! 

India will look to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they take on West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. The Men in Blue are now the only side to be unbeaten in the tournament following New Zealand's defeat against Pakistan on Wednesday.

The West Indies are out of contention for a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India, on the other hand, need to register at least two wins in their remaining four games to book a place in the semi-finals.  

Playing X1: 

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas. 

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah. 

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019
Next
Story

India vs West Indies head-to-head ODI and World Cup record

Must Watch

PT7M46S

Swiss authorities freeze bank accounts of Nirav Modi and Purvi Modi