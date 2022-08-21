United Arab Emirates will face Kuwait in Match no. 2 of the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers on Sunday (August 21). UAE will be under the command of new skipper CP Rizwan, who look to guide them into the Asia Cup 2022 by winning the qualifier tournament in style. UAE have a strong lineup on paper and are of the favourites to qualify for the tournament. On the other hand, Kuwait have a few talented players but the team is yet to proof whether they are a threat or not. The pitch report suggests that the wicket will be good for spinners and batting will get easy as the overs flow. Chasing would be the smarter option for the toss winning captain.

Match Details

UAE vs Kuwait, Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match no. 2

Venue: Al Ameerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Date & Time: August 21 at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app

UAE vs KUW Asia Cup qualifier Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: M Bhavsar, V Aravind (vc)

Batters: R Sandaruwan, C Suri (c), C Rizwan, A Idrees, B Hameed

All-rounders: B Hameed, R Mustafa

Bowlers: Y Patel, A Raza, J Siddique

Captain: C Suri

Vice-captain: V Aravind

UAE vs KUW Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match no.2 T20I Predicted 11

UAE: Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Aryan Lakra

Kuwait: Meet Bhavsar, Usman Ghani, Adnan Idrees, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Shiraz Khan, Edson Silva, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, Yasin Patel, Nawaf Ahmed