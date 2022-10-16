UAE vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, October 16

UAE vs Netherlands Dream11 prediction: In the 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022, United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Netherlands (NED) on October 16 (Sunday). This is the second match of the qualifying round, the first one being between Sri Lanka and Namibia. Both these matches will be played at the same venue, at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Both UAE and Netherlands will be looking for a solid start to their campaign. The first task for both these sides will be to qualify for the next round. UAE are coming into T20 World Cup 2022 after a gap of 8 years. They last featured in the T20 World Cup in 2014. Back then, they lost all 3 out of 3 matches. On the other had, Netherlands played the alst T20 World Cup in UAE but they too failed to make the Super 12 stage.

As far as their head to head battle is concerned, both teams have played each other 8 number of times, both winning 4 times each. In their last encounter, Netherlands had beaten UAE by 8 wickets. The Dutch also beat UAE in their one and only T20 World Cup match vs each other back in 2014.

UAE vs NED Match Details

The match between UAE and Netherlands will be played at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on Sunday, October 16, at 1:30 pm IST.

UAE vs NEDDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Waseem Muhammad

Vice-Captain: Tom Cooper

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vritiya Aravind, Scott Edwards

Batters: CP Rizwan, Tom Cooper, Chirag Suri

Bowlers: Brandon Glover, K Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique

United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Netherlands (NED) Probable Playing 11s:

UAE Predicted Playing XI: CP Rizwan(c), Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Netherlands Predicted Playing XI: Scott Edwards(c & wk), Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, MP O’Dowd, Van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, Brandon Glover, T van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren