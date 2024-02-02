Uday Saharan: Virat Kohli Fan Who Smashed Hundred In India vs Nepal U19 World Cup 2024 Match; Know All About Him

In the previous World Cup, Yash Dhull led the team, but this time, all eyes are on Uday Pratap Saharan to guide the team to triumph. In the recent match against Nepal, Saharan reached his century, contributing significantly to India's formidable total of 297. The captain notched up his first hundred in the tournament but departed just a couple of deliveries before the innings concluded. His partnership with Sachin Dhas, who also achieved a century, played a crucial role in stabilizing the Indian innings following a shaky start.

Hailing from Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Uday Saharan commenced his cricketing journey at the age of 14, relocating to Punjab with the aspiration of leaving a lasting impact on the sport. Over the last five years, he has risen through the ranks, representing Punjab in the U-14, U-16, and U-19 categories. The middle-order batsman assumed the captaincy after an exceptional performance in the 2023 U19 Challengers Trophy in Guwahati, accumulating an impressive 297 runs at an average of 99 in five matches while leading the India D team.

Uday's cricketing lineage is distinguished, being the son of an Ayurveda doctor and a former cricketer. Encouraged by his father, Uday transitioned from representing Fazilka to Bathinda, where the infrastructure provided by the Punjab Cricket Association played a pivotal role in refining his skills. ('Next Super Star...', Fans Share Rohit Sharma's Old Comment For Yashasvi Jaiswal After Century Against England 2nd Test)

In a noteworthy batting display, Saharan secured a half-century against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup held in Dubai. His exceptional form persisted in the recent tri-nation Under-19s tournament involving South Africa and Afghanistan, where he notched an impressive 112 runs against the hosts, South Africa. Leading up to the World Cup, the number five batter exhibited his prowess by scoring 74 runs in a warm-up match against Australia. In the World Cup, India finds themselves in group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland, and the USA, with their initial encounter against Bangladesh set for January 20, 2024, in Bloemfontein.

Innings break



Centuries from Sachin Dhas & Captain Uday Saharan power #TeamIndia to 297/5



Stay tuned for the second innings



Scorecard https://t.co/6Vp3LnoN6N#BoysInBlue | #INDvNEP pic.twitter.com/bkOR245hwD BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2024

With Uday Saharan at the helm, India aims for another triumphant campaign in the U19 Cricket World Cup, showcasing the talent and potential of their emerging cricketers on the global stage.