NEP U19: 0-0 (0) | IND U19 vs NEP U19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: 2nd Innings Delayed Due To Lightning
India U19 vs Nepal U19 (IND U19 vs NEP U19) World Cup 2024 Super Six Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India won the toss and opted to bat first.
India U19 won the toss vs Nepal U19 in ICC U19 World Cup Super Six Match in Bloemfontein nd opted to bat first. Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas scored centuries helping India post 297 runs on the board. India are playing with an aim to get a step closer to the semifinals of the tournament. The Men in Blue have been unbeaten so far in the tournament. Keep an eye out on Musheer Khan who has been among runs. He is also the leading run-scorer in this World Cup with 325 runs in 4 matches.
Nepal may not be the favourites in this match but they should not be counted out. India cannot take this small cricketing nation lightly as on their day, they can punch above their weight. They beat Afghanistan to make it to Super Six and will be aiming to make an upset on India today.
Follow LIVE Updates and Score from India U19 Vs Nepal U19 Match Below.
LIVE IND vs NEP: Chase delayed
The second innings has been delayed but the good news is that we will have the match resume soon after the weather conditions get better. Start has been delayed due to thunder and lightning.
LIVE IND vs NEP: Nepal to chase 297
Nepal need 298 runs to win against a strong bowling lineup of India.
"Very pleased so far, we have been doing well, but as a good batting coach we want to do better. We just focus on the basic things. When you do that, things turn out well. I will be honest, it's been very tough, they have grown up on T20 cricket, there are 300 balls in an innings and to make them understand that it's sometimes tough. But they are reacting well to my messages. [on Sachin Das] Very satisfying, he has not got enough chances below, now that he has got his chance, he has made the most of it, Priyanshu also, he came at 3 but got run-out. I'm happy with batters waiting to bat rather than me looking to send them up," Hrishikesh Kanitkar (India head coach) said after the match.
LIVE INDU19 Vs NEPU19 Score: India post 297
India have posted a massive total of 297 runs all thanks to their captain Uday Saharan who scored a century along with Sachin Dhas who also scored a sensational hundred for his team.
INDU19: 297/5 (50 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 Vs NEPU19 Score: Gone!
Sachin Dhas 116 (101) caught by Dipak Bohara bowled by Gulshan Jha. India on top of this contest with their captain inching close to his century.
INDU19: 282/4 (48.2 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 Vs NEPU19 Score: Century alert
Sachin Dhas has completed his century in 94 balls and is batting on 101 now with 10 fours and 2 sixes. India on top of this contest with this 196 runs partnership.
INDU19: 258/3 (46.1 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 Vs NEPU19 Score: 5 overs left
Just five overs left now with both batters Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas inching close to their centuries. Durgesh Gupta and Subash Bhandari into the attack for Nepal.
INDU19: 246/3 (45 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 Vs NEPU19 Score: India on fire
India will surely post 300 plus on the board today with close to seven overs left and Uday with Sachin batting brilliantly in the middle.
INDU19: 229/3 (42.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NEP: India on top
India on top of this contest with Uday Saharan 64 (76) and Sachin Dhas 78 (74) in the middle taking the charge against Nepal bowlers.
INDU19: 206/3 (39.1 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NEPU19 Score: India on top
India on top with Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas. Both batters have completed their fifties and now Sachin has taken the charge against Nepal bowlers.
INDU19: 195/3 (37.2 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NEPU19 Score: Uday hits fifty
Both Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas have completed their fifties. Partnership of 121 runs off 131 balls at the moment.
INDU19: 183/3 (35.4 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NEPU19 Score: Uday close to fifty
Uday Saharan inching close to his fifty, he is batting on 45 off 53 balls with 5 fours at the moment.
INDU19: 172/3 (33 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NEPU19 Score: Dhas hits fifty
Sachin Dhas completes his fifty and is batting on 56 off 54 balls with 6 fours and a maximum. Dev Khanal and Dipesh Kandel searching for wickets.
INDU19: 152/3 (30.1 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NEPU19 Score: Dhas close to fifty
Sachin Dhas is batting on 46 off 47 balls with 5 fours and a maximum so far. Subhash Bhandari and Dipesh Kandel into the attack for Nepal now.
INDU19: 136/3 (28 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NEPU19 Score: Bhandari into the attack
Subhash Bhandari into the attack for Nepal now searching for a wicket to break this partnership between Dhas and Saharan.
INDU19: 126/3 (24.5 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NEPU19: India's plan
India with Sachin Das and Captain Uday Saharan in the middle building a solid partnership. Dhas will take charge and Uday will anchor the innings by the looks of it right now.
INDU19: 111/3 (22 Overs)
IND U19 Vs NEP U19 LIVE Score: Brillaint from Chand
Aakash Chand has bowled well. India have played more than 70 dots. They have not scored a run for a total of 12 overs, in a sense, which is quite shocking and also reflects on how god Nepal have been with the ball.
INDU19 65/3 (18)
IND vs NEPL U19 WC LIVE: Chand bowling well
Aakash Chand is bowling beautifully at the moment. Sachin Dhas and Uday Saharan begin the rebuilding work. This is a good test of India's middle order. Dhas is a good player. It will be interesting to see how he does here. Nepal are bowling well. Good to see that.
INDU19 72/3 (16.3)
CRR: 4.36
IND U19 Vs NEP U19 LIVE: India lose 2 wickets in same over
Arshin also departs. Aakash Chand strikes, bowls a peach. Kulkarni edges it to keeper. He was looking to walk into the shot and pushes at it. India lose the third wicket. Two in the same over. Sachin Dhas, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Uday Saharan also new to the crease.
INDU19 65/3 (15)
India Vs Nepal U19 WC LIVE: Wicket
School boy cricket from Indians. Huge mixup in the middle and Priyanshu will have to go back after being run out at the bowler's end. India lose their second wicket. Drinks are also on the field.
INDU19 61/2 (13.5)
CRR: 4.41
IND U19 Vs NEP U19 LIVE Updates: India go past fifty
Aakash Chand, right-arm medium, comes into the attack. He is bowling in tandem with Dipesh Kandel. Priyanshu and Arshin have brought up a small stand for the second wicket. They are going slow but they look solid. 50 is also up.
INDU19 55/1 (13) CRR: 4.23
IND U19 Vs NEP U19 LIVE: End of first PP
The first PowerPlay has ended. Dipesh Kandel, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack as spin is introduced. 50 up for India at the end of the 11th over. India going slowly but steadily.
INDU19 50/1 (11)
CRR: 4.55
IND U19 Vs NEP U19 LIVE Updates: Priyanshu Moliya gets going
Priyanshu Moliya with a fantastic shot in the 9n th over. He is looking to play his shots which is great to see. India have gone a little slow and time has come to launch a counter attack.
INDU19 39/1 (9)
India vs Nepal U19 WC LIVE: India march on
Kulkarni and Priyanshu beginning to look good. 5 off the last ball of the over thanks to a misfielding. Bowling has been good but Indians have batted well too.
INDU19 34/1 (7.2)
LIVE IND U19 vs NEP U19 World Cup 2024: Priyanshu Moliya is in
Priyanshu Moliya, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Kulkarni and he need to stitch a partnership together now. They need t be watchful in this initial phase of the tournament.
IND U19 Vs NEP U19 LIVE Score: Adarsh Singh Departs
That's the end of Adarsh Singh. A rather soft dismissal. Nepal will be hugely relieved as he was playing some outstanding strokes. He has got out playing a ball down the leg side, caught by the keeper.
INDU19 26/1 (5)
CRR: 5.2
IND U19 Vs NEP U19 LIVE Updates: India on top
Adarsh Singh has been batting beautifully. He is carassing the ball through the covers. Just lovely to see him bat here. While Kulkarni is taking time to settle down, Adarsh has put India on top.
INDU19 21/0 (4)
CRR: 5.25
IND vs NEP U19 WC LIVE: Good over by Gulshan
Gulshan bowls a good over. Just 4 off it. Nepal Captain has been busy as all the balls are coming to him. Arshin Kulkarni has been very good but cannot find the gaps.
INDU19 13/0 (3.3)
IND U19 Vs NEP U19 LIVE: Adarsh looks good
Durgesh Gupta into the attack. Adarsh with a beautiful cover drive for four runs. Nepal captain almost hurt his knee while fielding in the deep to stop the save four. But he is fine and up running.
INDU19 9/0 (2)
CRR: 4.5
IND U19 Vs NEP U19 LIVE: Good start for Nepal
Gulshan bowls a good over. Just 1 off the over. Adarsh off the mark with a single. Kulkarni played four dots in the over, could not capitalise on some loose balls.
INDU19 1/0 (1)
CRR: 1
India vs Nepal U19 WC LIVE: Match begins
We are done with national anthems of both the countries. Adarsh Singh and Asrhin Kulkarni will begin innings for India. Gulshan Jha will open bowling attack.
U19 WC India Vs Nepal LIVE: Check Playing 11s
Nepal U19 (Playing XI): Arjun Kumal, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Thapa Magar(w), Dev Khanal(c), Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Dumre, Gulsan Jha, Dipesh Kandel, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta
India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla
IND Vs Nepal U19 WC LIVE: Toss news
India Win Tos, Opt To Bat First.
Playing 11s coming up next.
IND U19 Vs NEP U19 LIVE: Toss coming up
Toss coming up in ten minutes. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the Super Six match of U19 World Cup.
U19 World Cup India Vs Nepal LIVE: Watch Out For Musheer Khan
Musheer Khan has been in excellent touch in this U19 World Cup and it will be interesting to see how he goes a relatively weaker opposition. Musheer is the leading run-scorer in this tournament with 325 runs in 4 matches.
IND U19 Vs NEP U19 LIVE: What Is The Tos Time?
The toss for the Super Six match of Under 19 World Cup between India and Nepal will take place at 1 pm IST and the match starts at 1.30 pm. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the game.
IND U19 vs NEP U19 2nd Test LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The Indian Under 19 team vs Nepal Under 19 match starts at 1.30 pm IST. The live streaming of the game is available in India. It can be live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar while live telecast will be on Star Sports Network.
IND 75/1 (27)
India U19 Vs Nepal U19 LIVE Updates: When Does The Match Start?
The India U19 Vs Nepal U19 match will start at 1.30 pm IST. The match is being played at the same venue as the last India game, which is Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
India Vs Nepal U19 World Cup LIVE: Squads
India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Aravelly Avanish(w), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
Nepal U19 Squad: Arjun Kumal, Bipin Rawal(w), Aakash Tripathi, Dev Khanal(c), Bishal Bikram KC, Gulsan Jha, Deepak Bohara, Dipesh Kandel, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta, Tilak Bhandari, Hemant Dhami, Uttam Thapa Magar, Dipak Bohara, Deepak Dumre
India vs Nepal U19 LIVE Updates: India aim for a win
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the India vs Nepal U19 match of the World Cup. India aim to step closer to the semifinals spot. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the game.