NEP U19: 0-0 (0) | IND U19 vs NEP U19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: 2nd Innings Delayed Due To Lightning

India U19 won the toss vs Nepal U19 in ICC U19 World Cup Super Six Match in Bloemfontein nd opted to bat first. Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas scored centuries helping India post 297 runs on the board. India are playing with an aim to get a step closer to the semifinals of the tournament. The Men in Blue have been unbeaten so far in the tournament. Keep an eye out on Musheer Khan who has been among runs. He is also the leading run-scorer in this World Cup with 325 runs in 4 matches.

Nepal may not be the favourites in this match but they should not be counted out. India cannot take this small cricketing nation lightly as on their day, they can punch above their weight. They beat Afghanistan to make it to Super Six and will be aiming to make an upset on India today.

Follow LIVE Updates and Score from India U19 Vs Nepal U19 Match Below.