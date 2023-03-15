UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League 2023 Match No. 13 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch UP-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Alyssa Healy’s UP Warriorz can take a big step towards the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Playoffs stage when they take on the beleaguered Royal Challengers Bangalore Women – who are still searching for their first win of the league – in match No. 13 at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday (March 15). Warriorz are currently in third place on the points table, behind Mumbai Indians (who have already qualified for the Playoffs) and Delhi Capitals Women team, with four points from four matches so far.

Smriti Mandhana’s RCB-W still have slim hopes of making the Playoffs stage if they can win most of their remaining matches in the league stage. But they will need to start with a win against the Warriorz on Wednesday night. Healy has been the top performer for the Warriorz so far in WPL with 185 runs in 4 matches including a top-score of 96 not out.

RCB Women team, on the other hand, will bank on the services of Healy’s Australia teammate Ellyse Perry, who has notched up back-to-back fifties in the last two games. However, it remains to be seen if RCB can finally post a win in the WPL 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 13:

When will the UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 13 start?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 13 will start on March 15, Wednesday.

Where will the UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 13 be played?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 13 will be hosted in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 13 begin?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 13 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 13?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 13 will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 13?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 13 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 13 Predicted 11

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy (C), Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, K Anjali Sarwani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (C), D Kasat, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Preeti Bose, S Asha, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Megan Schutt