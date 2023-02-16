UP Warriorz Women's Premier League 2023 Schedule: Deepti Sharma's Side to Play Opener Against Gujarat Giants

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz are set to begin their Women's Premier League 2023 campaign against Gujarat Giants on March 5 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The UP franchise were smart during the WPL 2023 Auction as they roped in the likes of Kiran Nagvire, Lauren Bell, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad at an affordable price tag. UP Warriorz have a well-balanced squad with lots of depth in it. They pulled the trigger for Deepti Sharma, Tahila McGrath, and England's Sophie Ecclestone and the squad looks like a good mixture of youth and experience on paper.

Out of the many stars in the team, Alyssa Healy will also be one of the players to look out for in the WPL 2023. She is a destructive batter known for her fluent stroke play in international cricket. Along with her, India women's cricketer Deepti Sharma will also be a player to look out for from this squad as she was bought by the franchise for Rs 2.6 crore at the auction.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League 2023 Schedule: Who Will This WPL Side Play in Opening Match?

Here is UP Warriorz's WPL 2023 schedule in detail…

March 5 - UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai) - 7:30 PM

March 7 - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai) - 7:30 PM

March 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai) - 7:30 PM

March 12 - UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai) - 7:30 PM

March 15 - UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai) - 7:30 PM

March 18 - Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai) - 3:30 PM

March 20 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai) - 3:30 PM

March 21 - UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai) - 7:30 PM

UP Warriorz full squad

Deepti Sharma (Rs 2.6 crore), Tahlia McGrath (Rs 1.4 crore), Shabnim Ismail (Rs 1 crore), Sophie Ecclestone (Rs 1.8 crore), Alyssa Healy (Rs 70 lakh), Anjali Sarvani (Rs 55 lakh), Kiran Navgire (Rs 30 lakh), Grace Harris (Rs 75 lakh), Devika Vaidya (Rs 1.40 crore), Lauren Bell (Rs 30 lakh), Laxmi Yadav (Rs 10 lakh), Rajashwari Gayakwad (Rs 40 lakh), Parshavi Chopra (Rs 10 lakh), S. Yashasri (Rs 10 lakh) Shweta Sehrawat (Rs 40 lakh), Simran Shaikh (Rs 10 lakh).