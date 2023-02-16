Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League 2023 Schedule: Who Will This WPL Side Play in Opening Match?

Gujarat Giants picked a strong 18-man squad for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League 2023. The Adani Sportsline-owned franchise bought three top Australian cricketers in form of Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham. Gardner is their most expensive cricketer who was bought for a sum of Rs 3.2 crore followed by Mooney (Rs 2 crore) and Wareham (Rs 75 lakh). The most expensive Indian player in the Gujarat Giants squad is all-rounder Sneh Rana who was bought for Rs 75 lakh in the auction.

Gujarat have put together a good mix of Indian domestic, international and foreign talent. Apart from three foreigners mentioned above, Giants also have Annabel Sutherland, who is a brilliant all-rounder. Indian all-rounder Harleen Deol is a good buy for Rs 40 lakh while in S Meghana, there is a young batter in the side.

After roping in Mithali Raj as their mentor, the Women's Premier League (WPL) side Gujarat Giants have now brought in former Australian player Rachael Haynes as the head coach of the side. Giants have also announed the full support staff. The team's bowling coach will be the former Indian spinner, Nooshin Al Khadeer, while all-rounder Tushar Arothe will be the batting coach and Gavan Twining will be the team's fielding coach. "The likes of Rachael Haynes, Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe, and Gavan Twining will certainly take the performance of the team notches up," said Mithali Raj.

Here is Gujarat Giants' WPL 2023 schedule:

March 4 – Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30 PM

March 5 – UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30 PM

March 8 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Brabourne stadium) – 7.30 PM

March 11 – Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30 PM

March 14 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants (Brabourne Stadium) – 7.30 PM

March 16 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants (Brabourne Stadium) – 7.30 PM

March 18 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants (Brabourne Stadium) – 7.30 PM