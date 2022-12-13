topStoriesenglish
UP YODDHAS VS TAMIL THALAIVAS 2022

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch UP vs TAN online and on TV channel?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

U.P. Yoddhas, a team that has never failed to make the playoffs since they have been in the league, finished the league stage in fourth place with 12 wins, 8 losses, and 2 ties. In Season 9 matches against Tamil Thalaivas, U.P. Yoddhas lost one and triumphed in the other. With 208 raid points, Captain Pardeep Narwal has been the Yoddhas' main motivator. With 132 raid points, Surender Gill has also been a major contributor, and Rohit Tomar has made an impact with 68 raid points. Sumit and Ashu Singh have accumulated 49 and 47 tackle points, respectively, for the defence. 

The Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, had a season to remember as they finished the league stage in fifth place and made the playoffs for the first time in their existence. With 220 raid points, Narender has been their greatest raider during this campaign. Ajinkya Pawar, who has 114 raid points, has assisted him in the attack. With 45 raid points, Himanshu Singh has also made his presence known. With 53 and 51 tackle points each, Sagar and Sahil Gulia have been the Thalaivas' defensive rock stars. Others who have contributed to the defence include M. Abishek (38 tackle points), Mohit (28 tackle points), and Himanshu (26 tackle points).

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head

Tamil Thalaivas and U.P. Yoddhas have met off 12 times. Tamil Thalaivas have triumphed four times compared to U.P. Yoddhas' five victories. Three games ended in draws.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2 be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2 will be played on Tuesday, December 13.

Where will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2 be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2 will be played at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2 be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2 will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2 Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2 will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

