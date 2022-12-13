UP Yoddhas 36-36 Tamil Thalaivas, 2nd PKL9 Eliminator 2022 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Tie-breaker is on, match ends in tie

U.P. Yoddhas finished in fourth place in the league stage with 12 wins, 8 losses, and 2 ties. Since joining the league, they have never failed to make the playoffs. U.P. Yoddhas faced Tamil Thalaivas twice in Season 9, losing one match and winning the other. With 208 raid points, Captain Pardeep Narwal has led the way for the Yoddhas. Along with Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill has also made a significant contribution, contributing 132 raid points. Sumit and Ashu Singh have accumulated 49 and 47 tackle points in the defence, respectively. Nitesh Kumar (32) and Gurdeep (35) both contributed highly beneficial tackle points.

By finishing the league stage in fifth place, the Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, had a season to remember and made the playoffs for the first time in their history. With 220 raid points during this campaign, Narender has been their best raider. Ajinkya Pawar, who has 114 raid points, has helped him out during the onslaught. With 45 raid points, Himanshu Singh has also been noticeable. With 53 and 51 tackle points each, Sagar and Sahil Gulia have been the defensive backbones for the Thalaivas. M. Abishek (38 tackle points), Mohit (28 tackle points), and Himanshu (26 tackle points), among others, have all contributed to the defence.

U.P. Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head

There have been 12 matches between U.P. Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas. Tamil Thalaivas have triumphed four times compared to five victories for U.P. Yoddhas. Three games had draws as the result.